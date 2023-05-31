99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 31

Crosslake Area Library book sale set June 2-3

Book sale will take place at the Crosslake Community Center

The Crosslake Area Library will host its annual book sale July 31-Aug. 2. Books are well organized for ease of selection. Submitted Photo
A past Crosslake Area Library book sale.
Echo Journal File Photo
Today at 12:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Library will host its first book sale of the season from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the Crosslake Community Center.

