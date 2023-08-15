Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community Cares Wellness Fair coming to Pine River

Event is Aug. 19 at the Cass County Fairgrounds

Community cares wellness fair.png
Community Cares Wellness Fair
Contributed / Nicki Linsten-Lodge
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

PINE RIVER — On Saturday, Aug. 19, Pine River will be home to the Community Cares Wellness Fair at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., creative child activities will provide a variety of materials for the creation of wellness and health. The WonderTrek Children's Museum will have a hands-on learning experience.

Over 20 organizations and individuals will show how they support wellness and health in the local community from guiding meditation to legal assistance.

There will be free snacks, demonstrations and door prizes throughout the day.

