Community

Chokecherry Festival, art crawl, street dance on tap

Events are Aug. 5 in Pequot Lakes, including a street dance with the Wyld Ryce band

Wyld Ryce will be making another return to the lakes area for the Rock it Forward concert, Oct. 20.
Wyld Ryce will play at a street dance Aug. 5 in Pequot Lakes
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes-Breezy Point Lions Club will host the 15th annual Chokecherry Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.

Community Action of Pequot Lakes will host a Bobber Art Crawl that day and the sixth annual street dance from 7-10 p.m. on Patriot Avenue with the Wyld Ryce band.

The Chokecherry Culinary Contest judging will start at 12:30 p.m. Categories are Jams, Jellies, Preserves, etc.; Pastries; Wine; and Originality.

The only rule is that chokecherries must be included in the recipe. Contestants may enter in more than one category and all entries must be received by 11:30 a.m.

A kids arcade area will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a variety of reasonably priced kids games, including Plinko, bean bag toss, fish pond and more with prizes.

An arts and craft festival will feature a variety of vendors and local artists. There will be food vendors.

The back seat driver game and pit spitting contest will again be offered.

The Bobber Art Crawl will feature artists and authors of all genres, as well as live music, demonstrations and a kid creation station.

Pequot Lakes is the “official” Chokecherry Capital of Minnesota. The city filed the proclamation June 1, 2010.

