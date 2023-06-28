Celebrate Freedom Days on July 3 with parade, fireworks

NISSWA — Celebrate freedom in Nisswa on Monday, July 3, with the annual Freedom Days Parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk, among a full schedule of activities throughout the day.

Other highlights include turtle races, Water Wars, live music, food vendors and more.

Spectators will line both sides of Main Street to watch the parade that includes various floats, marching veterans' groups, high school marching bands, clowns, area royalty, fire trucks, car clubs, horse-riding groups and more.

Fireworks will be at dusk at the Nisswa Community Center.

Following is a schedule of events:

Monday, July 3



Noon: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

1 p.m.: Turtle race registration at the turtle track.

2 p.m.: Turtle races at the turtle track.

2-6 p.m.: Music by Shotgun Drama Junkies at The Pickle Factory.

3 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

5:30 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

7 p.m.: Freedom Days Parade on Main Street.

8-9:30 p.m.: Kids Carnival on Main Street.

8 p.m.-midnight: Music by Sugar Buzz at The Pickle Factory.

Dusk: Fireworks from the Nisswa Community Center.

Firecracker RunStart your holiday weekend at the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run on Saturday, July 1, on Main Street in Nisswa.

The event offers a 5K, 10K and Kids Run starting at 8 a.m.

This event is known for its laid-back atmosphere; comfortable event shirts; crawfish boil; free beer; a Red, White and Blue foam party; and a Slip'N’Slide finish line.

The courses are spectator friendly with scenic views from Main Street to the nearby peaceful wooded roads and trails.

Professional chip timing and event management are part of the Firecracker Run.

For more information and to register, visit www.RunUpNorth.com.

The free Zorbaz Kidz Run, sponsored by Zorbaz, is for youth ages 10 and under and takes place after the 5K and 10K races are complete. Check in at the finish area at the Nisswa Community Center on the day of the event.

A parent or other family member must participate in the 5K or 10K run for a child to participate in the kids run.

The Nisswa Firecracker Run is a beneficiary to Bridges of Hope.

Artists showLakes Area Artists will hold their annual exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, at Journey Church in Nisswa.

Lakes Area Artists is a group of professional artists from the central lakes area and beyond. The group has been together for over 25 years with annual sales in the Nisswa area.

Participating artists include Steven Weagel, Kerry Kupferschmidt, David Barthel, Tracy Miller, Pat Spence, Bill Grange and Tom Kulju.

A diverse range of colorful art will be exhibited including oils, watercolors, acrylics, hand-blown glass, sculpture, photography, pottery and mixed media. Find examples at www.Nisswa.com or https://www.facebook.com/lakesareaartistsmn .

Art varies from large custom paintings and photography to smaller format prints and greeting cards.

Admission is free.

