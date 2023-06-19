Cass County Fair is June 20-23 in Pine River

PINE RIVER — The Cass County Fair is rolling into Pine River Tuesday June 20 and staying for the weekend.

Returning are all of the favorite animal showcases, festival foods, rides and games along with vendors and grandstand events. The schedule for the weekend is as follows.

Tuesday, June 20

1-6 p.m.: 4-H Static judging at the 4-H building.

5-7 p.m.: Open class non-livestock exhibit check-in.

6 p.m.: Pet show.

Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m.: 4-H Horse show

1-7 p.m.: Open class non-livestock exhibit check-in.

6-8 p.m.: Animal check-in at the livestock barns.

Thursday, June 22

7-9 a.m.: 4-H and open class livestock check-in at animal barns

7-9 a.m.: Open class check-in at open class office.

10 a.m.: 4-H poultry show at open air arena.

9:30-11 a.m.: Open class non-livestock judging

Noon: All exhibits in place at the open class office.

Noon-7 p.m.: Little hands farm tours at Little Hands Building.

Noon: Exhibits and commercial buildings open.

1, 4, 6 p.m.: Farmer Phil Entertainment.

3 p.m.: Dog project demonstration at open air arena.

4 p.m.: Midway opens.

4 p.m.-Midnight: Beer garden opens.

4-8 p.m.: Knockerball.

6-10 p.m.: Midway armband hours.

6 p.m. until gone, Moo'N'Brew welcome event at the beer garden.

6:30 p.m.: open horse fun show at the horse arena.

8 p.m.: Astonishing sound DJ.

9 p.m.: Exhibits and commercial building closes.

Friday, June 23

9 a.m.: 4-H general livestock show at the open air arena.

11 a.m.: Exhibits and commercial building opens

11 a.m.: Midway opens

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Little Hands Farm Tour at Little Hands Building.

Noon-8 p.m.: Knockerball.

Noon-Midnight: Beer Garden open.

1, 3, 5 p.m.: Farmer PHil Entertainment.

3:30 p.m.: Kids crafts and face painting.

6-10 p.m.: Midway armband hours.

4:30 p.m.: Cornhole registration at the beer garden.

6 p.m.: Rez Reporter Comedy Show at the band shell.

6 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament at the beer garden.

7 p.m.: ATV/UTV fun run at the grand stand.

8 p.m.: Ramona Fritz band at the band shell.

9 p.m.: Exhibits and commercial building closes.

Saturday, June 24

9 a.m.: 4-H rabbit show at open air arena

11 a.m.: Exhibits and commercial building opens

11 a.m.: Carnival rides open

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Little Hands Farm Tour at Little Hands building.

Noon-8 p.m. Knockerball.

Noon-Midnight: Beer garden open.

1, 3, 5 p.m.: Farmer Phil Entertainment.

1 p.m.: Cass County Senior Recognition at the Don Smith Building for Outstanding Senior Citizens Awards.

1-3 p.m.: Frank and Fran Senior Band at the Don Smith Building.

1-5 p.m.: Midway armband hours.

1-4 p.m.: Safety day.

4 p.m.: 4-H premiere showmanship at Open Air Arena.

4:30 p.m.: Cornhole registration at beer garden.

5 p.m.: Kids games and frying pan toss.

5:30 p.m.: Farm Bureau brisket dinner.

5:30 p.m.: Announcement of Farm Family of the Year and Century Farm Awards.

6 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament at the Beer Garden.

6:30 p.m.: Baja Driver's meeting.

7 p.m.: Baja Rally Grandstand Event (Adults $10, Children 6-12 $5, five and under free.)

7 p.m.: 4-H state showcase registration meeting at the 4-H office.

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Flying Train Wreck band at the band shell.

9 p.m.: Exhibits and commercial buildings close.

Sunday, June 25

8 a.m.-Noon: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the Lions Food Booth.

10 a.m.: Exhibits and commercial building open.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Little Hands Farm Tours at the Little Hands Building.

Noon: 4-H awards, potluck and ceremony at the Don Smith Building with clean-up following the ceremony.

3 p.m.: Commercial and food vendors released.

3 p.m.: Open class exhibits released.

4 p.m.: 4-H exhibits released.

There will also be several events off the fairgrounds, including an 11 a.m. Summerfest parade on Saturday, June 24 and fireworks at dusk the same evening.