Camp Knutson quilt auction set Aug. 12

CROSSLAKE — Camp Knutson’s 37th annual quilt auction fundraiser will be Saturday, Aug. 12, at Camp Knutson, led and supported by volunteers to benefit campers with disabilities, medical conditions and other identified needs.

This event is free to attend. There will be concessions served throughout the day and many ways to learn more about the life-giving mission of Camp Knutson.

People will be able to preview all quilts for the silent and live auctions from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event features over 200 quilts of different varieties and sizes.

The in-person live auction will start at noon. Absentee bids may be placed at www.campknutson.org/QUILTS .

The silent auction uses mobile bidding so participants can participate online. Silent auction bidding will open at noon Wednesday, Aug. 9, and close at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

People are encouraged to preregister before arriving at the event. Registration is at www.campknutson.org/QUILTS and includes an email with instructions for joining the auction.

Registration is required to bid and to receive important event information.

For more information or to request assistance, email camp.knutson@lssmn.org or call 218-543-4232.