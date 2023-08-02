Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar: No shortage of events on tap in Brainerd lakes area

Events range from music to festivals to book sales and more

080223-august-2023-calendar.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Weekly

  • Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
Read more 'Things To Do'

August

  • 2: Lakes Area Music Festival: “Songs without Words” chamber music concert, 7:30 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
  • 2-3: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre: “Kinky Boots,” 7 p.m.
  • 2-6: Crow Wing County Fair, Brainerd
  • 3: Book discussion with “Eagles Cove: A Finders Mystery” authors, 2 p.m., Pequot Lakes Library
  • 4: Lake Hubert Grange fundraiser, 2-6 p.m., Schaefer’s Foods parking lot, Nisswa
  • 4: Lakes Area Music Festival: "A Night at the Opera," 7:30 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
  • 4-5: Pine River Community Garage Sale Days
  • 4-5: Pine River Friends of the Library summer book sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Commercial Building, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
  • 4-5: Crosslake Area Library book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
  • 5: Stone Skipping Classic on Cross Lake, 1 p.m., Moonlite Bay, Crosslake
  • 5: Chokecherry Festival and Bobber Art Crawl, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pequot Lakes
  • 5: Community Action of Pequot Lakes street dance, 7-10 p.m., Wyld Ryce, Patriot Avenue
  • 5: Music in the Square, Honkytonk Stardust Cowboys (traditional classic country), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
  • 5: Lakes Area Music Festival: Sound Garden for kids, 10 a.m.-noon, Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
  • 5-6: Clays to End Hunger
  • 6: Jack’s Big Bass Bash Fishing Tournament and Silent Auction, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Moonlite Bay, Cross Lake
  • 6: Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion honoring the class of 1973, 12:30 p.m. registration, business meeting and potluck, school cafeteria
  • 6: Lakes Area Music Festival: “The Composer is Dead” musical murder mystery, 2 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
  • 7: Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts: “Enchanted April” auditions, 6-8 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 7: Author Sue Moline, 6:30 p.m., Pine River Library
  • 9: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
  • 9: Ideal Beef Feed, 4-8 p.m., Ideal Fire Department

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Suspect identified and located in Leech Lake boat hit and run
17m ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Aug. 2, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists August 2023 happenings
13h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County District Court.
Minnesota
Baxter police arrest subject of statewide Amber Alert
17h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
080123-CO-weekly-reports-aggressive-whitetail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
19h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Local
Mystery novel is part of Pequot Lakes Library book discussion
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal