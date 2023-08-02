Calendar: No shortage of events on tap in Brainerd lakes area
Events range from music to festivals to book sales and more
Weekly
- Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
August
- 2: Lakes Area Music Festival: “Songs without Words” chamber music concert, 7:30 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
- 2-3: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre: “Kinky Boots,” 7 p.m.
- 2-6: Crow Wing County Fair, Brainerd
- 3: Book discussion with “Eagles Cove: A Finders Mystery” authors, 2 p.m., Pequot Lakes Library
- 4: Lake Hubert Grange fundraiser, 2-6 p.m., Schaefer’s Foods parking lot, Nisswa
- 4: Lakes Area Music Festival: "A Night at the Opera," 7:30 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
- 4-5: Pine River Community Garage Sale Days
- 4-5: Pine River Friends of the Library summer book sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Commercial Building, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
- 4-5: Crosslake Area Library book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
- 5: Stone Skipping Classic on Cross Lake, 1 p.m., Moonlite Bay, Crosslake
- 5: Chokecherry Festival and Bobber Art Crawl, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pequot Lakes
- 5: Community Action of Pequot Lakes street dance, 7-10 p.m., Wyld Ryce, Patriot Avenue
- 5: Music in the Square, Honkytonk Stardust Cowboys (traditional classic country), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
- 5: Lakes Area Music Festival: Sound Garden for kids, 10 a.m.-noon, Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
- 5-6: Clays to End Hunger
- 6: Jack’s Big Bass Bash Fishing Tournament and Silent Auction, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Moonlite Bay, Cross Lake
- 6: Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion honoring the class of 1973, 12:30 p.m. registration, business meeting and potluck, school cafeteria
- 6: Lakes Area Music Festival: “The Composer is Dead” musical murder mystery, 2 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
- 7: Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts: “Enchanted April” auditions, 6-8 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 7: Author Sue Moline, 6:30 p.m., Pine River Library
- 9: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
- 9: Ideal Beef Feed, 4-8 p.m., Ideal Fire Department
ADVERTISEMENT