Calendar: May 2023 events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
May
- 4-6: Brainerd Community Theatre/Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center: “Collected Stories,” 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College
- 5: Book, bake and plant sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Hub, Hackensack
- 6: Aviation Days, Breezy Point Airport
- 6: Backus firefighters smelt fry, 4 p.m. until gone, Backus Fire Hall
- 8: Arn Kind historical presentation, 6-8 p.m., Pine River American Legion
- 9: Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra and Central Lakes Wind Symphony spring concert, “Perseverance,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
- 11: Lakes Area United Way fundraiser: Keys for Community featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show, 6 p.m., The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center, Brainerd
- 12-14: Pine River-Backus Community Education: “The Great Ice Cream Scheme,” 7 p.m. May 12-13, 2 p.m. May 14, PR-B High School
- 13: Mindfulness Triathlon, 9-11 a.m., Nisswa City Park and Paul Bunyan Trail
- 13: Timber Bay Spaghetti Feed/Ice Cream Sundae Bar/Silent Auction fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Pine River American Legion
- 19-20: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: Auditions for “Shrek The Musical,” 6-9 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 25: Pequot Lakes splash pad grand opening, 4-7 p.m., North Trailside Park
- 26: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- 28: Memorial Day service: 1 p.m., Finnelly Cemetery, Hackensack
- 29: Memorial Day services: Backus Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Hackensack City Park, 10 a.m.; Hillcrest Cemetery, Hackensack, 11 a.m.; Ponto Lake Cemetery, 11 a.m.
