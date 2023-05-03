99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar: May 2023 events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

May

  • 4-6: Brainerd Community Theatre/Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center: “Collected Stories,” 7 p.m., Dryden Theatre, Central Lakes College
  • 5: Book, bake and plant sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Hub, Hackensack
  • 6: Aviation Days, Breezy Point Airport
  • 6: Backus firefighters smelt fry, 4 p.m. until gone, Backus Fire Hall
  • 8: Arn Kind historical presentation, 6-8 p.m., Pine River American Legion
  • 9: Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra and Central Lakes Wind Symphony spring concert, “Perseverance,” 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
  • 11: Lakes Area United Way fundraiser: Keys for Community featuring Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show, 6 p.m., The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center, Brainerd
Read more 'Things To Do'

  • 12-14: Pine River-Backus Community Education: “The Great Ice Cream Scheme,” 7 p.m. May 12-13, 2 p.m. May 14, PR-B High School
  • 13: Mindfulness Triathlon, 9-11 a.m., Nisswa City Park and Paul Bunyan Trail
  • 13: Timber Bay Spaghetti Feed/Ice Cream Sundae Bar/Silent Auction fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Pine River American Legion
  • 19-20: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: Auditions for “Shrek The Musical,” 6-9 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 25: Pequot Lakes splash pad grand opening, 4-7 p.m., North Trailside Park
  • 26:  Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • 28: Memorial Day service: 1 p.m., Finnelly Cemetery, Hackensack 
  • 29: Memorial Day services: Backus Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Hackensack City Park, 10 a.m.; Hillcrest Cemetery, Hackensack, 11 a.m.; Ponto Lake Cemetery, 11 a.m.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County residents receive $10 coupon with landfill disposal guides
May 02, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Food Shelf Charity winner.jpg
Local
Crosslake pickleball tournament raises money for charities
May 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Fire danger map May 2, 2023.png
Local
Windy conditions lead to a second-day Red Flag Warning
May 02, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
student of character.jpeg
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pine River-Backus Student of Character aspires to promote mental health
May 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Breezy Point Women's Club to mark 50th anniversary May 3
May 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
byway anniversary logo.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway celebrates quarter century
May 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
Fire danger map May 2, 2023.png
Local
Windy conditions lead to a second-day Red Flag Warning
May 02, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal