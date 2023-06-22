Calendar: June 22-July 1, 2023, events listed
From fairs to festivals, take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
- Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
June
- 22: Editor Jim Henderson, “Life on the Lakes-A History of the Pelican Lakes,” 2 p.m., Pequot Lakes Library
- 21-25: Cass County Fair, fairgrounds, Pine River
- 22-25: Pine River Friends of the Library book sale, noon-9 p.m. June 22, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 23-24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 25, Commercial Building, Cass County Fairgrounds
- 23-24: Lakes Jam country and rock music festival, Brainerd International Raceway
- 23: Outdoor movie, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” 5-8 p.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground, Crosslake
- 24: Summerfest, Pine River: Parade, 11 a.m.
- 24: Fifty Lakes Day
- 24: Summer Starter parade, 11 a.m., Mission Township
- 24: Spring Bike Fling, Hackensack City Park
- 24: Music in the Square, Rusty Crayfish Brass Band, 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
- 24: Bands in the Park: Russel and Skipping Stones, 7 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
- 27: Legacy program: children’s concert, Jolly Pops Band, 9:30 a.m., Brainerd Public Library
- 28-29: Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival, Lakes Music & Events Park, Pine River
- 29: Legacy program: children’s concert, Jolly Pops Band, 10:30 a.m., The Warehouse, Pine River
- 29: Legacy program: children’s concert, Jolly Pops Band, 2 p.m., Cole Memorial Building, Pequot Lakes
- 30-July 1: Crosslake Community School PTO fundraiser garage sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. June 30, noon-6 p.m. July 1
- 30-July 1: Lakes Area Artists exhibit and sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Journey Church, Nisswa
