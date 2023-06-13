Calendar: June 14-21 events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
- Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
June
- 14: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
- 14-17: Treasure sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Union Church, Hackensack
- 15: Sertoman Mariucci Fest, 4-7 p.m., Confidence Learning Center, East Gull Lake
- 16-17: Camp Confidence Golf Classic (June 16) and Fishing Classic (June 17), Confidence Learning Center, East Gull Lake
- 16: Lakeside Concert Series kickoff, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- 17: Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar, Crosslake
- 17: Lakes Area Prostate Fund support group benefit car show, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nisswa American Legion
- 17: Cass County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairview Township Building
- 17: Firefly Festival fundraiser, 5-9 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
- 17: Bands in the Park: Dos Guys, 7 p.m., Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes
- 20: Pine River Watershed Alliance annual meeting, 3-4 p.m., Ideal Community Center
- 21: From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons workshop, 9-11 a.m., on Cross Lake
