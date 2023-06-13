99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar: June 14-21 events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 3:57 PM

Weekly

  • Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
June

  • 14: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
  • 14-17: Treasure sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Union Church, Hackensack
  • 15: Sertoman Mariucci Fest, 4-7 p.m., Confidence Learning Center, East Gull Lake
  • 16-17: Camp Confidence Golf Classic (June 16) and Fishing Classic (June 17), Confidence Learning Center, East Gull Lake
  • 16: Lakeside Concert Series kickoff, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • 17: Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar, Crosslake
  • 17: Lakes Area Prostate Fund support group benefit car show, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nisswa American Legion
  • 17: Cass County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairview Township Building
  • 17: Firefly Festival fundraiser, 5-9 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
  • 17: Bands in the Park: Dos Guys, 7 p.m., Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes
  • 20: Pine River Watershed Alliance annual meeting, 3-4 p.m., Ideal Community Center
  • 21: From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons workshop, 9-11 a.m., on Cross Lake

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
ADVERTISEMENT

