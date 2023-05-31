99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar: June 1-8, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Weekly

Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners

Read more 'Things To Do'

June

2-3: Backus Lions garage sale fundraiser, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Church of the Nazarene community center-The Beacon
2-3: Crosslake Area Library book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
3: Crosslake Garden Club plant sale, 8:30-11 a.m., Crosslake Community Center Picnic Shelter
3: Cherry Car Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes
5: Paint a barn quilt, all day, Pine River Library
7: Nisswa Turtle Race season starts, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
8: Author Allen Eskens presentation, 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack
8: Cruisin’ Night Car Show, 5-9 p.m., A&W Restaurant, Nisswa

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PL Graduation 2023 5.JPG
Local
140-plus graduate from Pequot Lakes High School
May 31, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
BLA-Comm-Foundation-logo.jpg
Local
News with Brews n’ Brats event will lay out lakes area news
May 31, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Pine River Library offers children's summer reading program
May 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PRB Girls Golf sections.jpg
Prep
Girls golf: Tigers to make first trip to state
May 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
recycled bench.jpg
Local
Country Garden Center in Backus receives bench made from recycled plastic
May 30, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lake Shore acting mayor May 22, 2023.jpg
Local
Lake Shore to seek grants for remaining $1.8 - 2 million Gull Lake Trail work
May 30, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Lake Shore City Council May 22, 2023.jpg
Local
Zorbaz request to install solar carport in Lake Shore denied
May 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt