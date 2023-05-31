Calendar: June 1-8, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
June
2-3: Backus Lions garage sale fundraiser, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Church of the Nazarene community center-The Beacon
2-3: Crosslake Area Library book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
3: Crosslake Garden Club plant sale, 8:30-11 a.m., Crosslake Community Center Picnic Shelter
3: Cherry Car Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes
5: Paint a barn quilt, all day, Pine River Library
7: Nisswa Turtle Race season starts, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
8: Author Allen Eskens presentation, 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack
8: Cruisin’ Night Car Show, 5-9 p.m., A&W Restaurant, Nisswa
