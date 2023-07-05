Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Calendar: July 5-12, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

july-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Weekly

  • Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
July

  • 6-8: Pine River’s Sesquicentennial Celebration: all-class reunion, Barclay Trading Post, Historic Depot self-tour, noon July 6; Pine Ridge Cemetery tours, 1 p.m. July 6; class reunions at the school, 9 a.m. July 7; quilt show at First Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. July 7-8; tours of United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. July 7; Wefelemeyer Picklefest, 11 a.m. July 7; depot tours, 2:30 p.m. July 7; school gatherings, 9 a.m. July 8; downtown parade, 11 a.m. July 8; car show, noon July 8; airport open house, 1 p.m. July 8; variety show, 5 p.m. July 8
  • 6-9: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre: “Disney’s High School Musical JR,” 7 p.m. July 6-8, 2 p.m. July 9, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
  • 7-8: Pine River Friends of the Library book sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Commercial Building, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
  • 7-8: Crosslake Library book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
  • 7: Night Under the Stars kickoff concert on the lake with music by Mike Derus, 6-8 p.m., Camp Knutson, Crosslake
  • 7-8: Josh Duffee and His Big Band, “Hittin' the Keys,” 7:30 p.m., Hackensack Community Center
  • 7-14: Hackensack Sweetheart Days: fireworks, dusk July 8, city park; parade, 6 p.m. July 11, First Street
  • 8: Lakes Area United Way Llama Llama Read-O-Rama, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
  • 8: Paws + Claws Rescue & Resort Furry 5K Fun Run, 10 a.m., Hackensack City Park
  • 8: Hackensack Fire & Rescue Department barbecue fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., fire hall
  • 8: Music in the Square, Norman’s Bait & Tackle Choir (variety/humor), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
  • 8: Bands in the Park, Acoustofiddle, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
  • 11: Kids games, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • 12: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
  • 12: Back Porch Program, Teachings and Spirituality of the Native American, 7 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
