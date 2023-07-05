Calendar: July 5-12, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
- Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
July
- 6-8: Pine River’s Sesquicentennial Celebration: all-class reunion, Barclay Trading Post, Historic Depot self-tour, noon July 6; Pine Ridge Cemetery tours, 1 p.m. July 6; class reunions at the school, 9 a.m. July 7; quilt show at First Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. July 7-8; tours of United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. July 7; Wefelemeyer Picklefest, 11 a.m. July 7; depot tours, 2:30 p.m. July 7; school gatherings, 9 a.m. July 8; downtown parade, 11 a.m. July 8; car show, noon July 8; airport open house, 1 p.m. July 8; variety show, 5 p.m. July 8
- 6-9: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre: “Disney’s High School Musical JR,” 7 p.m. July 6-8, 2 p.m. July 9, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
- 7-8: Pine River Friends of the Library book sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Commercial Building, Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
- 7-8: Crosslake Library book sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
- 7: Night Under the Stars kickoff concert on the lake with music by Mike Derus, 6-8 p.m., Camp Knutson, Crosslake
- 7-8: Josh Duffee and His Big Band, “Hittin' the Keys,” 7:30 p.m., Hackensack Community Center
- 7-14: Hackensack Sweetheart Days: fireworks, dusk July 8, city park; parade, 6 p.m. July 11, First Street
- 8: Lakes Area United Way Llama Llama Read-O-Rama, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
- 8: Paws + Claws Rescue & Resort Furry 5K Fun Run, 10 a.m., Hackensack City Park
- 8: Hackensack Fire & Rescue Department barbecue fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., fire hall
- 8: Music in the Square, Norman’s Bait & Tackle Choir (variety/humor), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
- 8: Bands in the Park, Acoustofiddle, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
- 11: Kids games, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- 12: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
- 12: Back Porch Program, Teachings and Spirituality of the Native American, 7 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village
