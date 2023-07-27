Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar: July 27-Aug. 2, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area.

july-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Weekly

  • Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
Read more 'Things To Do'

July

  • 27-30: Scamp Trailers Homecoming, Moondance, Walker
  • 28: Outdoor movie, “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,” 5-8 p.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground, Crosslake
  • 28: Lakes Area Music Festival kickoff: Golden Age of Jazz gala, 8 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
  • 28-29: Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival, Lakes Music and Events Park, Pine River
  • 29: Sylvan Township Community Outreach Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sylvan Town Hall
  • 29: Music in the Square, Lamont Cranston (boogie blues and rock), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
  • 29: Bands in the Park, Greg and Mike, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
  • 31: Lakes Area Music Festival: Musical theater cabaret, Grand View Lodge, Nisswa

August

ADVERTISEMENT

  • 1: Night to Unite, 6-8 p.m., Breezy Point City Hall
  • 1: National Night Out, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack Community Center
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: July 27, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
ENTER-OCONNOR-OBIT-1-ZUM
World
Sinéad O’Connor, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer who courted controversy, dies at 56
15h ago
 · 
By  Nardine Saad / Los Angeles Times
Echo Journal e-papers July 20-25, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: July 20-25, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Youth football camp, roller-skating party offered in Pequot Lakes
16h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
072523-hot-weather.jpg
Local
Wednesday heat index expected in 100 degree range
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Echo Journal e-papers July 20-25, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: July 20-25, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal