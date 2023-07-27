Calendar: July 27-Aug. 2, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area.
Weekly
- Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
July
- 27-30: Scamp Trailers Homecoming, Moondance, Walker
- 28: Outdoor movie, “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,” 5-8 p.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground, Crosslake
- 28: Lakes Area Music Festival kickoff: Golden Age of Jazz gala, 8 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
- 28-29: Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival, Lakes Music and Events Park, Pine River
- 29: Sylvan Township Community Outreach Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sylvan Town Hall
- 29: Music in the Square, Lamont Cranston (boogie blues and rock), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
- 29: Bands in the Park, Greg and Mike, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
- 31: Lakes Area Music Festival: Musical theater cabaret, Grand View Lodge, Nisswa
August
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1: Night to Unite, 6-8 p.m., Breezy Point City Hall
- 1: National Night Out, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack Community Center
ADVERTISEMENT