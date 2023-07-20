6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar: July 21-26, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

july-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Weekly

  • Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
Read more 'Things To Do'

July

  • 21-23: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: “Shrek The Musical,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 22: Merrifield Lions Park-Fest and Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Merrifield Lions Park
  • 22: Music in the Square, Dos Guys (covers), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
  • 22: Bands in the Park, Norm’s Bait and Tackle Choir, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
  • 22: Spirit Singers and Legacy Chorale concert, 7 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd
  • 23: Backus fly-in breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, Backus Municipal Airport
  • 23: Lakes Area Music Festival: Vocal Fellows recitals, 2 p.m. at Crosslake Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa
  • 25-Aug. 3: Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre: “Kinky Boots”
  • 26: From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons workshop, 9-11 a.m., on Cross Lake
  • 26: Block Party, 6-8 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
