Calendar: July 12-19, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
- Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
July
- 12: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
- 12: Back Porch Program, Teachings and Spirituality of the Native American, 7 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village
- 14-16, 21-23: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: “Shrek The Musical,” 6:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- 14: Lakes Area Music Festival Prelude Series: Thalea String Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Lyman P. White Memorial Park, Brainerd
- 16: Lakes Area Music Festival Prelude Series: Thalea String Quartet, 2 p.m., Crosslake Log Church
- 15: Monarch Butterfly Release, 11 a.m., Pelican Woods Cemetery and Nature Trail, Breezy Point
- 15: Night Under the Stars benefit and auction for Camp Knutson, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Camp Knutson, Crosslake
- 15: Music in the Square, One Night Stand (classic rock, blues, gospel and jazz), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
- 15: Bands in the Park, Rockin’ Hill, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
- 17: Photographer Steve Maanum, 6:30 p.m., Pine River Library
- 18: Authors Craig Nagel and Jenny Robertson, 2 p.m., Pequot Lakes Library
- 18-19: Bean Hole Days, Pequot Lakes: beans served at noon July 19, South Trailside Park
- 19: Back Porch Program, cultural history of the Native American Anishinaabe jingle dress, 7 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village
