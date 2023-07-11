Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Calendar: July 12-19, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

july-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Weekly

  • Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
July

  • 12: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
  • 12: Back Porch Program, Teachings and Spirituality of the Native American, 7 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village
  • 14-16, 21-23: Pequot Lakes Community Theatre: “Shrek The Musical,” 6:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • 14: Lakes Area Music Festival Prelude Series: Thalea String Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Lyman P. White Memorial Park, Brainerd
  • 16: Lakes Area Music Festival Prelude Series: Thalea String Quartet, 2 p.m., Crosslake Log Church
  • 15: Monarch Butterfly Release, 11 a.m., Pelican Woods Cemetery and Nature Trail, Breezy Point
  • 15: Night Under the Stars benefit and auction for Camp Knutson, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Camp Knutson, Crosslake
  • 15: Music in the Square, One Night Stand (classic rock, blues, gospel and jazz), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
  • 15: Bands in the Park, Rockin’ Hill, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
  • 17: Photographer Steve Maanum, 6:30 p.m., Pine River Library
  • 18: Authors Craig Nagel and Jenny Robertson, 2 p.m., Pequot Lakes Library
  • 18-19: Bean Hole Days, Pequot Lakes: beans served at noon July 19, South Trailside Park
  • 19: Back Porch Program, cultural history of the Native American Anishinaabe jingle dress, 7 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877.
