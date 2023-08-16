Calendar: Events listed for Aug. 16-19, 2023
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
August
- 16: From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons workshop, 9-11 a.m., on Cross Lake
- 16: Last Nisswa Turtle Race of summer, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- 16: Lakes Area Music Festival: Chamber orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center, Brainerd
- 17: Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus open house, 5:30-7 p.m., Pine River
- 17-20: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway
- 19: Community Cares Wellness Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
- 19: Trunk treasures fundraiser for Hackensack Lending Library, 9 a.m.-noon, Union Church north parking lot
- 19: Music in the Square, Kevin Klimek & The Sideliners (variety), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
- 19: Bands in the Park, Daybreak, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
