Community

Calendar: Events listed for Aug. 16-19, 2023

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

080223-august-2023-calendar.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

Weekly

  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
Read more 'Things To Do'

August

  • 16: From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons workshop, 9-11 a.m., on Cross Lake
  • 16: Last Nisswa Turtle Race of summer, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • 16: Lakes Area Music Festival: Chamber orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m., Gichi-ziibi Center, Brainerd
  • 17: Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus open house, 5:30-7 p.m., Pine River
  • 17-20: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway
  • 19: Community Cares Wellness Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cass County Fairgrounds, Pine River
  • 19: Trunk treasures fundraiser for Hackensack Lending Library, 9 a.m.-noon, Union Church north parking lot
  • 19: Music in the Square, Kevin Klimek & The Sideliners (variety), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
  • 19: Bands in the Park, Daybreak, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
