Calendar: Aug. 9-16, 2023, events listed
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Weekly
- Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
- Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
- Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
- Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
- Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
- Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
- Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
- Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
August
- 9: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
- 9: Ideal Beef Feed, 4-8 p.m., Ideal Fire Department
- 10-12: Crosslake Art Club art show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
- 11-12: Nisswa Crazy Days
- 11-13: Backus Corn Fest
- 12: Northwoods Art and Book Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hackensack
- 12: Camp Knutson Quilt Auction, 9:30 a.m. viewing, noon live auction
- 12: Crosslake Fire Department pig roast and car show, 11 a.m., fire hall
- 12: Cardboard boat races, Moonlite Bay, Crosslake
- 12: Music in the Square, Lisa Wenger (blues), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
- 12: Bands in the Park, One Night Stand, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
- 16: From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons workshop, 9-11 a.m., on Cross Lake
ADVERTISEMENT