Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar: Aug. 9-16, 2023, events listed

Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area

080223-august-2023-calendar.jpg
Graphic / Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

Weekly

  • Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track
  • Thursdays: Backus Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Fridays: Pine River Depot tours, 1 p.m.
  • Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers and crafters market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Paul Bunyan Trail
  • Fridays: Lakeside Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Hackensack City Park
  • Saturdays: Farmers market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ideal Green Market Food Cooperative, Ideal Corners
  • Tuesdays: Kids Fishing Contest, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birch Lake, Hackensack
  • Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square
Read more 'Things To Do'

August

  • 9: Flea market and craft sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack
  • 9: Ideal Beef Feed, 4-8 p.m., Ideal Fire Department
  • 10-12: Crosslake Art Club art show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
  • 11-12: Nisswa Crazy Days
  • 11-13: Backus Corn Fest
  • 12: Northwoods Art and Book Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hackensack
  • 12: Camp Knutson Quilt Auction, 9:30 a.m. viewing, noon live auction
  • 12: Crosslake Fire Department pig roast and car show, 11 a.m., fire hall
  • 12: Cardboard boat races, Moonlite Bay, Crosslake
  • 12: Music in the Square, Lisa Wenger (blues), 6-8 p.m., Crosslake Town Square band shell
  • 12: Bands in the Park, One Night Stand, 7-9 p.m., North Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes
  • 16: From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons workshop, 9-11 a.m., on Cross Lake

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
National Loon Center's new home on private land in Crosslake Aug. 7, 2023.png
Breaking News
Local
National Loon Center to build at new location in Crosslake
4h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
6h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
DNR Logo Vertical CMYK
Local
Apply through Aug. 18 for special youth deer hunts
9h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4365123+0720_pl-essentia-health-brainerd-entrance-file.jpg
Community
Essentia Health to host sports physical event Aug. 8
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Diamond Club 14U state tournament winners July 2023.jpeg
Sports
Diamond Club 14U boys baseball players are state champs
7h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Two Crosslake men appointed to state boards
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-backus-cornfest.jpg
Community
2023 Backus CornFest Celebration
22h ago
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal