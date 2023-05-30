99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Cabin succession education workshop slated in Crosslake

June 8 event will educate cabin owners on options to give their property to family

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Northern Waters Land Trust offers a workshop on cabin succession planning, Your Cabin, Your Family, Your Legacy,” from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Crosslake Community Center or online.

The family cabin or shoreland property can be a family’s most treasured asset. This workshop will provide an overview of different legal and estate planning tools for passing the family cabin and property to the next generation.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Experts will present the consequences of not planning ahead, common scenarios and several options for transferring property ownership. They will navigate the nuances and potential hurdles of each succession option. Northern Waters Land Trust will discuss various conservation options to consider in planning for your property’s future.

These workshops are offered in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person attendance welcome. Participants should register online through the events page on the NWLT website at www.northernwaterslandtrust.org.

For more information, call 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
053023-breezy-belle-bbt.jpg
Local
Breezy Point Women's Club to meet June 7
May 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lake Shore City Council May 22, 2023.jpg
Local
Zorbaz request to install solar carport in Lake Shore denied
May 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Tiger Pride Service Day (1).JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus Tigers put in sweat equity
May 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
053023-breezy-belle-bbt.jpg
Local
Breezy Point Women's Club to meet June 7
May 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
Local
Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa isn’t a detour route
May 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt