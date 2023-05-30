Cabin succession education workshop slated in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — Northern Waters Land Trust offers a workshop on cabin succession planning, “Your Cabin, Your Family, Your Legacy,” from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Crosslake Community Center or online.

The family cabin or shoreland property can be a family’s most treasured asset. This workshop will provide an overview of different legal and estate planning tools for passing the family cabin and property to the next generation.

Experts will present the consequences of not planning ahead, common scenarios and several options for transferring property ownership. They will navigate the nuances and potential hurdles of each succession option. Northern Waters Land Trust will discuss various conservation options to consider in planning for your property’s future.

These workshops are offered in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person attendance welcome. Participants should register online through the events page on the NWLT website at www.northernwaterslandtrust.org.

For more information, call 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org .