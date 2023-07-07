Business Bites: The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes sports 'Sold' sign
Pine River Chamber welcomes new members
Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.
- The “For Sale” sign outside The Treehouse on Patriot Avenue , which closed in 2018 after nearly 30 years in business in Pequot Lakes, now has a “Sold” sign across it.
The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes will liquidate all of its greenhouses and contents at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, after nearly 30 years of service to the Pequot Lakes community.
- Lonesome Cottage in Pequot Lakes is celebrating 25 years in business.
- The Pine River Chamber welcomed the following new members in June: Stella Farms in Jenkins, a second alpaca farm member; Snarky Loon in Jenkins, the chamber’s first brewery; Thrifty Living; Northwoods Forest School, a new forest school eight miles north of Pine River; Backyard Reflections, a high-end landscape and design firm out of Nisswa; and Northern Lights Realty, based in Mora with a new branch in Jenkins.
- The Pequot Lakes Chamber will soon seek nominations for Excellence in Service Awards . The celebration dinner will be Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.
- Don’t forget voting in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest runs through July 31.
Visit brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to see a complete list of nominees and vote for your favorites daily.
ADVERTISEMENT
Voting is open to one vote per category per day. There are 105 categories.
ADVERTISEMENT