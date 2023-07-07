Business Bites: The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes sports 'Sold' sign

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

A sold sign went up at The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes as shown July 5, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The “For Sale” sign outside The Treehouse on Patriot Avenue , which closed in 2018 after nearly 30 years in business in Pequot Lakes, now has a “Sold” sign across it.

Business The Treehouse closes after almost 30 years The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes will liquidate all of its greenhouses and contents at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, after nearly 30 years of service to the Pequot Lakes community.

Lonesome Cottage in Pequot Lakes is celebrating 25 years in business.

The Pine River Chamber welcomed the following new members in June: Stella Farms in Jenkins, a second alpaca farm member; Snarky Loon in Jenkins, the chamber’s first brewery; Thrifty Living; Northwoods Forest School, a new forest school eight miles north of Pine River; Backyard Reflections, a high-end landscape and design firm out of Nisswa; and Northern Lights Realty, based in Mora with a new branch in Jenkins.

The Pequot Lakes Chamber will soon seek nominations for Excellence in Service Awards . The celebration dinner will be Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

Don’t forget voting in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest runs through July 31.

Visit brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to see a complete list of nominees and vote for your favorites daily.

Voting is open to one vote per category per day. There are 105 categories.