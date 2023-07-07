Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Business Bites: The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes sports 'Sold' sign

Pine River Chamber welcomes new members

up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Graphic / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

The Treehouse with SOLD sign July 5, 2023.JPG
A sold sign went up at The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes as shown July 5, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

  • The “For Sale” sign outside The Treehouse on Patriot Avenue , which closed in 2018 after nearly 30 years in business in Pequot Lakes, now has a “Sold” sign across it.
The Treehouse has been on the market for some time now, but after the death of his partner, Curt Lindelof decided to auction off all of the greenhouses and contents, since sale as a greenhouse and nursery hadn't worked.
Business
The Treehouse closes after almost 30 years
The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes will liquidate all of its greenhouses and contents at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, after nearly 30 years of service to the Pequot Lakes community.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

  • Lonesome Cottage in Pequot Lakes is celebrating 25 years in business.
  • The Pine River Chamber welcomed the following new members in June: Stella Farms in Jenkins, a second alpaca farm member; Snarky Loon in Jenkins, the chamber’s first brewery; Thrifty Living; Northwoods Forest School, a new forest school eight miles north of Pine River; Backyard Reflections, a high-end landscape and design firm out of Nisswa; and Northern Lights Realty, based in Mora with a new branch in Jenkins.
  • The Pequot Lakes Chamber will soon seek nominations for Excellence in Service Awards . The celebration dinner will be Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.
Read more about the Excellence in Service Awards

  • Don’t forget voting in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest runs through July 31. 

Visit brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to see a complete list of nominees and vote for your favorites daily.

Voting is open to one vote per category per day. There are 105 categories.

