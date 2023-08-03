Business Bites: Salon 77 to move into former barbershop space in Nisswa

NISSWA — Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

Salon 77, owned by Pam Poston, will relocate to the corner of the Schaefer's Foods building in Nisswa, as shown by this sign Aug. 1, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

A sign in the window of John Weise’s former barbershop in the front corner of Schaefer’s Foods in Nisswa says: “Coming soon - Salon 77.”

Pam Poston, of Lake Shore, owns the salon that was formerly located in a building next to Sherwood Forest Lodge on County State Aid Highway 77 in Lake Shore.

The former barbershop spot in the Schaefer's Foods building in Nisswa will soon house Salon 77, as these signs show Aug. 1, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Pine River Chamber is seeking an executive director. A Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, email to chamber members reads:

“We are sad to announce that John Carlson has stepped down as the Pine River Chamber Executive Director. The Chamber sincerely appreciates all of his hard work and efforts while serving this great community, and we wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

The chamber board is now accepting applications to fill the executive director position. Visit pinerivermn.com/chamber-careers to view the full job description and salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to pinerivercofc@yahoo.com.

The Nisswa Area Historical Society has plans to repaint the caboose along the Paul Bunyan Trail on Main Street, as shown Aug. 1, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Here are a couple of business bites from the Nisswa Chamber:

Nisswa Crazy Days are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12.