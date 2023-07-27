Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business Bites: Pine River Chamber director resigns

In Nisswa, Triangle to become taco and tequila restaurant, John's Barbershop closes

up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Graphic / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

  • Pine River Chamber Executive Director John Carlson resigned after serving in that position since mid-March. The chamber board is seeking a new director.

“The Pine River Chamber sincerely appreciates all of the work and efforts of John Carlson as the Chamber Executive Director. We wish him luck in his future endeavors. He has resigned for personal reasons,” the chamber board said in an emailed statement.

Triangle gas station July 26, 2023.jpg
The Triangle gas station in Nisswa is shown July 26, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

From the Nisswa Chamber:

  • Mike and Chris Foy have purchased Triangle gas station in Nisswa and plan to transform it into a taco and tequila restaurant. The brothers own Main Street Ale House in downtown Nisswa, Ernie’s on Gull and Dough Bros Woodfire Kitchen in Baxter.
  • John's Barbershop at Schaefer's Foods, owned for more than 50 years by John Weise, of Pequot Lakes, has closed. A new salon is in the process of moving in, the chamber reported.
John Weise barber shop July 26, 2023.jpg
The barbershop at Schaefer's Foods in Nisswa closed after many years of operation by John Weise. Work was being done July 26, 2023, for a salon to take over the space.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
