Business Bites: Pine River Chamber director resigns
In Nisswa, Triangle to become taco and tequila restaurant, John's Barbershop closes
Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.
- Pine River Chamber Executive Director John Carlson resigned after serving in that position since mid-March. The chamber board is seeking a new director.
“The Pine River Chamber sincerely appreciates all of the work and efforts of John Carlson as the Chamber Executive Director. We wish him luck in his future endeavors. He has resigned for personal reasons,” the chamber board said in an emailed statement.
From the Nisswa Chamber:
- Mike and Chris Foy have purchased Triangle gas station in Nisswa and plan to transform it into a taco and tequila restaurant. The brothers own Main Street Ale House in downtown Nisswa, Ernie’s on Gull and Dough Bros Woodfire Kitchen in Baxter.
- John's Barbershop at Schaefer's Foods, owned for more than 50 years by John Weise, of Pequot Lakes, has closed. A new salon is in the process of moving in, the chamber reported.
