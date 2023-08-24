Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business Bites: Pequot Lakes High School to host chamber meeting

Attend the Explore Pequot Lakes Business Meeting on Aug. 30

up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Graphic / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Following is a bite of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

The monthly Explore Pequot Lakes Business meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Pequot Lakes High School.

The meeting will run from 7:45-9:15 a.m., with a presentation starting at 8 a.m. The meeting is facilitated by the Pequot Lakes Chamber, but is open to all business owners, managers and key staff regardless of chamber membership.

Meet and network with others, learn more about events, activities and organizations in Pequot Lakes, and share information about your business.

To host a business meeting, contact Nichole at the Pequot Lakes Chamber at 218-568-8911.

