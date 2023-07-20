6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Business Bites: Maverick Boutique moves from Pequot to Crosslake Town Square

Pequot Lakes and Crosslake chambers to host monthly business meetings July 26 and Aug. 3

up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Graphic / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

  1. Maverick Boutique moved from Pequot Lakes to Crosslake Town Square, now occupying the building between Crosslake Drug and the National Loon Center’s The Nest.
Maverick Boutique in Crosslake July 18, 2023.jpeg
Maverick Boutique, shown July 18, 2023, moved into the spot that formerly housed Patriot Lakes Nutrition, which moved a few doors over in Crosslake Town Square.
Contributed

The building formerly housed Patriot Lakes Nutrition. Tim Valencia-Louden, who owns the health and wellness shop that serves protein shakes and teas, moved his business a few doors over and is in the back of Shoppe 218, a small business marketplace that recently opened in Crosslake Town Square.

Colie and Ryan Ellingson first opened Maverick Boutique, which started as an online business, in spring 2021 on Rasmussen Road in the building that’s connected to Wild Daisy in Pequot Lakes.

Their store offers clothing for women, girls, boys and infants.

  • The monthly Explore Pequot Lakes Business meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at B and B Farmco, located at 33409 Jenkins Ave.
  • The monthly Explore Crosslake Business meeting will be at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, hosted by the Crosslake Art Club at The Gathering Event Center at 34212 Country Road 3.

Both meetings run from 7:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m., with presentations starting at 8 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both are facilitated by the chambers, but are open to all business owners, managers and key staff regardless of chamber membership.

Meet and network with others, learn more about events, activities and organizations in each city, and share information about your business.

To host a business meeting, contact Nichole at the Pequot Lakes Chamber at 218-568-8911, or Cindy at the Crosslake Chamber at 218-692-4027.

  • Join Tom Lehman aboard Cragun’s North Star luxury yacht Monday, Aug. 28, and sail away on Gull Lake while raising funds for health care at an exclusive fundraising event benefiting Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Foundation.

Cruising for Charity is part of the second annual CRMC Championship Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

The cruise will begin at 6 p.m. and includes live music, tastings, a feast of cuisine, and premium libations.

Tickets are $200 per person and all proceeds will support critical health care needs in the Brainerd lakes area. A limited number of tickets are available.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Leveringtons.jpg
Local
Cass County Farm Family of the Year recognized for 120 years
2m ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: July 20, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
041623-shrek-musical-shutterstock.jpg
Community
'Shrek the Musical' to be staged three more times in Pequot Lakes
3h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
CrosslakeTownSquare.Melissa.JPG
Local
Crosslake Ideal Lions welcome new president
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Local
Thanks to all who made Pine River's 150th Celebration a success
1d ago
 · 
By  Pine River 150th Celebration Committee
prm-pequot-lakes-summer-ball-2023.jpg
Community
Pequot Lakes Youth Sports - Softball and Baseball
18h ago
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal