Business Bites: Maverick Boutique moves from Pequot to Crosslake Town Square

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

Maverick Boutique moved from Pequot Lakes to Crosslake Town Square, now occupying the building between Crosslake Drug and the National Loon Center’s The Nest.

Maverick Boutique, shown July 18, 2023, moved into the spot that formerly housed Patriot Lakes Nutrition, which moved a few doors over in Crosslake Town Square. Contributed

The building formerly housed Patriot Lakes Nutrition. Tim Valencia-Louden, who owns the health and wellness shop that serves protein shakes and teas, moved his business a few doors over and is in the back of Shoppe 218, a small business marketplace that recently opened in Crosslake Town Square.

Colie and Ryan Ellingson first opened Maverick Boutique, which started as an online business, in spring 2021 on Rasmussen Road in the building that’s connected to Wild Daisy in Pequot Lakes.

Their store offers clothing for women, girls, boys and infants.

The monthly Explore Pequot Lakes Business meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at B and B Farmco, located at 33409 Jenkins Ave.

The monthly Explore Crosslake Business meeting will be at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, hosted by the Crosslake Art Club at The Gathering Event Center at 34212 Country Road 3.

Both meetings run from 7:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m., with presentations starting at 8 a.m.

Both are facilitated by the chambers, but are open to all business owners, managers and key staff regardless of chamber membership.

Meet and network with others, learn more about events, activities and organizations in each city, and share information about your business.

To host a business meeting, contact Nichole at the Pequot Lakes Chamber at 218-568-8911, or Cindy at the Crosslake Chamber at 218-692-4027.

Join Tom Lehman aboard Cragun’s North Star luxury yacht Monday, Aug. 28, and sail away on Gull Lake while raising funds for health care at an exclusive fundraising event benefiting Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Foundation.

Cruising for Charity is part of the second annual CRMC Championship Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

The cruise will begin at 6 p.m. and includes live music, tastings, a feast of cuisine, and premium libations.

Tickets are $200 per person and all proceeds will support critical health care needs in the Brainerd lakes area. A limited number of tickets are available.