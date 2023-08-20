Business Bites: JLE North Consignment moves around the corner in Pequot Lakes

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

JLE North Consignment store is now in the Country Corner Mall along Main Street in Pequot Lakes, having moved a few doors around the corner from its previous location. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

JLE North Consignment store, owned by Di and Joe Shomion, moved around the corner from its space next to Leslie’s Boutique to a larger location a couple doors down from The Green Porch in the Country Corner Mall on Main Street in Pequot Lakes.

The Triangle gas station in Nisswa is shown July 26, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Triangle gas station in Nisswa is now closed and will be turned into a restaurant.

The Triangle gas station in Nisswa is now closed and will be turned into a restaurant. Good Samaritan Society will host a Pine River Chamber Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Hunt Utilities Group and Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River will host an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Gallery of Homes & Pine River Dental Arts in Pine River will host an open house from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

The second annual Pequot Lakes Excellence in Service Awards, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Chamber, will take place Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

Nominations are being taken now through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in five categories. Visit pequotlakes.com to make nominations.

Business of the Year: A business that has helped grow the community through job creation and facility expansions; thinks about buying products and services locally, where possible; fosters an excellent working relationship with its employees; and leads by example in participating in community events and activities.

Nominees must be a Pequot Lakes Chamber member and be located in the 56472 ZIP code.

Citizen of the Year: A community member whose contributions help make living in this community a better place and who goes above and beyond in community pride and service.

Nominees must be a full-time resident and live in the 56472 ZIP code.

Employee of the Year: An employee who exemplifies service and professionalism, is knowledgeable, a role model for other employees and a champion of the community.

Nominees must work at a Pequot Lakes Chamber member business within the 56472 ZIP code.

Pequot Lakes School Staff of the Year: Someone who radiates positivity, promotes Patriot Pride, and helps make the Pequot Lakes School District a successful place for students, other staff and the community through acts of service.

Nominees must be employed by the Pequot Lakes School District.

Volunteer of the Year: An individual who has given their time and skills unselfishly, and in turn, has a positive effect on our community.

Nominees must serve in a volunteer role within the 56472 ZIP code (but doesn’t have to live in that ZIP code) and cannot have been a past winner.

WAVE Young Professionals Network is a new networking and professional development program for ages 18-39 in the Brainerd lakes area, organized by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber and driven by a team of young leaders representing a variety of industries.

The group will strive to create a united community of young people who support each other through professional and personal development.

WAVE YPN will host monthly, annual and pop-up events with a range of topics for members to

learn and develop skills while engaging with each other and the community.

A launch event will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, on Gull Lake Cruises to learn more.

Cost to join is $240 per year, which may be covered by employers as an investment in professional growth.

For more information, visit brainerdlakeschamber.com or email Kendra Johnson, WAVE project manager, at Kendra@BrainerdLakesChamber.com .

Winners of the 2023 Brainerd Lakes Chamber Celebration of Excellence awards are:

Lakes Proud Small Business of the Year: Pampered Pets Boarding and Daycare.

Business Excellence Award: Hubbard Radio & 2060 Digital.

Business Legacy Award: Reggie Clow, of Clow Stamping Company.

The Celebration of Excellence will be Thursday, Nov. 16, at Cragun’s Resort.

