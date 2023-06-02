Business Bites: Gift shop opens in Pine River; Nisswa shops to stay open late Fridays
Find more business tidbits from Pequot Lakes and Nisswa
Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.
- Black Sheep Design + Gifts, a new shop located in the former Iron Hills Gun & Pawn building on Barclay Avenue in Pine River, opened its doors Saturday, May 27, ahead of Memorial Day and became an official member of the Pine River Chamber of Commerce shortly after.
- The Nisswa Chamber reports that downtown Nisswa businesses will stay open late Friday nights throughout summer. From June 16-Aug. 18, enjoy what Nisswa has to offer until 8 p.m.
- The Pequot Lakes Chamber continues to raise funds toward the July 3 Stars & Stripes fireworks show. So far, $9,850 has been raised toward a $12,000 goal. That’s roughly enough for a 9-minute fireworks show.
- Summer is here — the Nisswa Family Fun Waterpark waterslides off Highway 371 are open for the season.
- Former Nisswa City Council member Mike Hoff and his wife, Betsy, opened Play it Again Sports in Baxter. The store is on Elder Drive, in the Northwoods Plaza strip mall just south of Home Depot, offering both new and used sports equipment.
