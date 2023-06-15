Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks

Southern-style smokehouse flavors and bucket-list bourbons coming to area golf course

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

  • The Pequot Lakes Fourth of July celebration will go off with a bang, the chamber said, after the fireworks donation goal of $12,000 was reached in just seven weeks. 
The Pequot Lakes Chamber reached its goal of $12,000 for the July 3, 2023, fireworks show.
Contributed / Pequot Lakes Chamber

“Our community appreciates each individual business and community member alike,” a chamber email said.

Anyone who still wants to donate to the Stars & Stripes fireworks show can do so. Contributions will roll over for 2024 fireworks. The 2023 show will be at dusk Monday, July 3.

  • The Woodland Meadow on Main Street in downtown Nisswa is celebrating 30 years.
  • New Brainerd Lakes Chamber members from the Pequot Lakes area include E-Z Landscape, Amazon Hub, Mission Tavern, Tri-Birches Resort and Lucky’s Tavern.

Renewing members in May from the Pequot Lakes area include The Gym Pequot Lakes; Stonemark Land Surveying, Inc.; Lakes Dental Care-Pequot Lakes; Ideal Green Market Cooperative; It’s a Wing Ding Thing; Builders FirstSource-Pequot Lakes; LakeLady Custom Fishing Rods; Savi Skin Studio; Pequot Lakes American Legion Post #49; and Northern Lakes Lightning Youth Hockey Association.

From the Nisswa Chamber:

  • Italian Gardens is back at Grand View Lodge. 
  • Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland is teaming up with Grand View Lodge Executive Chef Bill Coyle to open Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul at The Preserve Golf Course in Pequot Lakes. 

The restaurant will bring Southern-style smokehouse flavors and bucket-list bourbons to the lakes area.

  • The theme for the City of Lights Festival on Nov. 24 is “There’s No Place Like Gnome” with a goal to fill the town with gnomes.

Area activities

  • The National Loon Center in Crosslake has launched the StewardShip, its educational pontoon for all ages that provides a free loon-watching experience on Cross Lake. The StewardShip operates from 9-11 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through September. Visit www.nationallooncenter.org to book an excursion.
  • The National Loon Center and Crosslake Community Center offer the Junior Loon Biologist experience from 7:30-10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 20 and 27. 

Participants can learn what a day in the life of a biologist is like, collecting real data on common loons on the Whitefish Chain. Junior loon biologists ages 7-10 can stay for the Fun in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon that day at the community center.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
