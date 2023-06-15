Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

The Pequot Lakes Fourth of July celebration will go off with a bang, the chamber said, after the fireworks donation goal of $12,000 was reached in just seven weeks.

The Pequot Lakes Chamber reached its goal of $12,000 for the July 3, 2023, fireworks show. Contributed / Pequot Lakes Chamber

“Our community appreciates each individual business and community member alike,” a chamber email said.

Anyone who still wants to donate to the Stars & Stripes fireworks show can do so. Contributions will roll over for 2024 fireworks. The 2023 show will be at dusk Monday, July 3.

The Woodland Meadow on Main Street in downtown Nisswa is celebrating 30 years.

New Brainerd Lakes Chamber members from the Pequot Lakes area include E-Z Landscape, Amazon Hub, Mission Tavern, Tri-Birches Resort and Lucky’s Tavern.

Renewing members in May from the Pequot Lakes area include The Gym Pequot Lakes; Stonemark Land Surveying, Inc.; Lakes Dental Care-Pequot Lakes; Ideal Green Market Cooperative; It’s a Wing Ding Thing; Builders FirstSource-Pequot Lakes; LakeLady Custom Fishing Rods; Savi Skin Studio; Pequot Lakes American Legion Post #49; and Northern Lakes Lightning Youth Hockey Association.



Don’t forget to nominate the best of the best in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes contest. Visit https://brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes to make nominations by June 18.

From the Nisswa Chamber:

ADVERTISEMENT

Italian Gardens is back at Grand View Lodge.

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland is teaming up with Grand View Lodge Executive Chef Bill Coyle to open Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul at The Preserve Golf Course in Pequot Lakes.

The restaurant will bring Southern-style smokehouse flavors and bucket-list bourbons to the lakes area.



The theme for the City of Lights Festival on Nov. 24 is “There’s No Place Like Gnome” with a goal to fill the town with gnomes.

Area activities

The National Loon Center in Crosslake has launched the StewardShip, its educational pontoon for all ages that provides a free loon-watching experience on Cross Lake. The StewardShip operates from 9-11 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through September. Visit www.nationallooncenter.org to book an excursion.

The National Loon Center and Crosslake Community Center offer the Junior Loon Biologist experience from 7:30-10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 20 and 27.

Participants can learn what a day in the life of a biologist is like, collecting real data on common loons on the Whitefish Chain. Junior loon biologists ages 7-10 can stay for the Fun in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon that day at the community center.