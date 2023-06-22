Business Bites: Damsite Supper Club opens in Pine River

Following are bites of business happenings in the northern lakes area.

The Pine River Chamber is offering the first of its 100% free classes for members — Facebook & Social Media Marketing — with two classes July 20. The first will run from 5-6 p.m., and the second from 6-7 p.m.

Class is limited to eight members to give members detailed and specific help. Contact the chamber to reserve a spot.

The Damsite Supper Club in Pine River had its soft opening June 17-18 and will open officially Wednesday, June 21.

The Pine River Chamber of Commerce added new members, including: The Barclay, Ballistic Vision Safety Glass, Black Sheep Design + Gift, Fidelium Renovations, Pine River Insurance Agency and Tamarack Creative.

Associates in Eyecare in Pine River has allowed a rock garden outside of its building to become "Bryce's Kindness Rocks Inspiration Garden" in memory of Bryce Mink, an 11-year-old who died in March.

The Preserve Golf Course in Pequot Lakes will host a Brainerd Lakes Chamber Business After Hours from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, to showcase their newest culinary venture, Northern Soul Smokehouse , in partnership with St. Paul-based Chef Justin Sutherland.

Working alongside Grand View Lodge's Executive Chef William Coyle, the restaurant brings smokehouse flavors and bucket-list bourbon to The Preserve.

A champion of Food Network's "Iron Chef America" and a contestant on Bravo's "Top Chef," Sutherland owns and operates numerous highly acclaimed restaurants.

Mix with members of the chamber community while enjoying appetizers and beverages. Learn more about their elevated culinary program from Sutherland, Coyle, General Manager Dennis Wilson and Director of Marketing Frank Soukup during their interview with Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian during this free business networking event.

An Explore Pequot Lakes Business Meeting will take place from 7:45-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Cole Memorial Building, hosted by the Pequot Lakes Historical Society .

Coffee and networking takes place from 7:45-8 a.m., with the business meeting from 8-9:15 a.m.

Network with others, learn more about events, activities and organizations in Pequot Lakes, and share information about your business.

This networking event is chamber facilitated and free to attend. All Pequot Lakes area businesses are invited to join the meeting regardless of chamber membership.

Meetings are held monthly at different locations. Anyone interested in hosting and having their business highlighted should contact Pequot Lakes Chamber Director Nichole Heinen.

