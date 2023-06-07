'Bubble Wrap Girl' author coming to Nisswa

NISSWA — Minnesota author Kari Casper van Wakeren has recently written and published her first children’s book- an adorable and fun story called "Bubble Wrap Girl." She will be available to sign copies of the book at Turtle Town Books and Gifts in Nisswa 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

"Bubble Wrap Girl" is about a girl named Izzy Magee, who gets hurt doing lots of things she enjoys. Like most kids, she doesn't like getting hurt, so one day, her parents wrap her up in bubble wrap. While wrapped in bubble wrap, Izzy doesn't get hurt as often, but she realizes she can't do the things she likes to do either. Eventually, she decides that having fun and trying new things is better than not getting hurt.

Author Kari Casper van Wakeren's book "Bubblewrap Girl" will be the topic of discussion at the July 22, 2023 in Turtle Town Books in Nisswa.<br/> Contributed / Kari Casper van Wakeren

The story was inspired by a conversation van Wakeren had with her young daughter. She wrote the book to encourage her own kids and others to try new things and be brave, and to show them that they can do hard things. It is a story that celebrates resilience and the inner-greatness that is inherent in each of us.

"Bubble Wrap Girl" is illustrated by CA Nobens of St. Louis Park, MN, and was self-published through Beaver’s Pond Press in Edina, MN.

Kari van Wakeren is a Minnesota native and graduate of the University of Minnesota- Duluth and Luther Seminary. While in seminary, she interned at Trinity Lutheran in Brainerd. She and her family live in Alexandria.