99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

'Bubble Wrap Girl' author coming to Nisswa

Book demonstrates the importance of being brave and having fun.

IMG_8952 1.JPG
Author Kari Casper van Wakeren will be presenting her book, "Bubble Wrap Girl" at Turtle Town Books at July 22, 2023 in Nisswa.<br/><br/>
Contributed / Kari Casper van Wakeren
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:01 PM

NISSWA — Minnesota author Kari Casper van Wakeren has recently written and published her first children’s book- an adorable and fun story called "Bubble Wrap Girl." She will be available to sign copies of the book at Turtle Town Books and Gifts in Nisswa 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

"Bubble Wrap Girl" is about a girl named Izzy Magee, who gets hurt doing lots of things she enjoys. Like most kids, she doesn't like getting hurt, so one day, her parents wrap her up in bubble wrap. While wrapped in bubble wrap, Izzy doesn't get hurt as often, but she realizes she can't do the things she likes to do either. Eventually, she decides that having fun and trying new things is better than not getting hurt.

000_vanwakeren_BubbleWrapGirl_frontcover.jpg
Author Kari Casper van Wakeren's book "Bubblewrap Girl" will be the topic of discussion at the July 22, 2023 in Turtle Town Books in Nisswa.<br/>
Contributed / Kari Casper van Wakeren

The story was inspired by a conversation van Wakeren had with her young daughter. She wrote the book to encourage her own kids and others to try new things and be brave, and to show them that they can do hard things. It is a story that celebrates resilience and the inner-greatness that is inherent in each of us.

Read more 'Things To Do'

"Bubble Wrap Girl" is illustrated by CA Nobens of St. Louis Park, MN, and was self-published through Beaver’s Pond Press in Edina, MN.

Kari van Wakeren is a Minnesota native and graduate of the University of Minnesota- Duluth and Luther Seminary. While in seminary, she interned at Trinity Lutheran in Brainerd. She and her family live in Alexandria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Breezy-Point-city-hall-echo.jpg
Local
Decisions reached on Breezy Point disc golf course
June 07, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Bear.jpg
Community
Our 'wild' neighbors - Bears, birds, baby deer abound this time of year
June 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: June 7, 2023
June 07, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People fishing
Community
Take a Kid Fishing weekend is June 9-11
June 06, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
060623-CO-weekly-reports-BWCAW.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Area officers work details in Boundary Waters
June 06, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal