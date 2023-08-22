Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 22

Bridge tournament will support breast cancer patients

Sept. 17 event will fund The Pink Ribbon Cupboard, which helps patients with nonmedical expenses

Bridge hand.gif
A bridge competition Aug. 17, 2023 at Cragun's Legacy Golf Courses will go to support those fighting breast cancer.
Contributed / Pink Ribbon Cupboard
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — All area bridge players are invited to attend a fundraising bridge event Sunday, Sept. 17, at Cragun's Legacy Clubhouse in East Gull Lake.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Pink Ribbon Cupboard, a local organization dedicated to helping those undergoing breast cancer treatment with nonmedical needs and expenses.

The Slams and Sets Bridge Outing will begin at 1 p.m. Both duplicate bridge and party bridge games will be played.

Prizes and refreshments are part of the event, which has a $25 entry fee ($50 for a team of two).

The Pink Ribbon Cupboard began in 2010 for women and men undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This program offers emergency assistance for nonmedical needs and expenses that are a direct result of the burden arising from having a serious medical condition.

Kathy Buxton, a longtime breast cancer advocate, is the founder/project manager for The Pink Ribbon Cupboard.

Funds are raised by donations and fundraising events throughout the year by the Pink Ribbon Cupboard and businesses who support the endeavor.

Financial assistance from The Pink Ribbon Cupboard is determined on a case-by-case basis. The fund is administered by the St. Joseph’s Foundation with no administrative cost, so 100% of all funds raised are returned to the community in the form of grants to families in need.

The Legacy Clubhouse has a full kitchen and bar, so players will be able to order food and drink prior to the event, or players can remain afterward and enjoy the offerings.

Register for the event by contacting Bruce Buxton at brucebuxtonwsn@gmail.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com . When registering, indicate whether you’d be playing in the duplicate or party bridge game.

Teams are encouraged; individuals who register singly will be paired with a partner.

The registration deadline is Sept. 12.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
