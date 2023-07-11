Breezy Point butterfly release set July 15
The city’s annual Monarch Butterfly Release is scheduled for 11 a.m.
BREEZY POINT — The city of Breezy Point invites the public to the Pelican Woods Cemetery and Nature Trail on Saturday, July 15, for the 18th annual Monarch Butterfly Release.
The event is scheduled to occur regardless of weather. Golf carts will be on site to shuttle people to and from the parking area.
Donations will be accepted. Following is a tentative schedule of events:
- 10:30 a.m.: Viewing of the All-Veterans Memorial, cemetery grounds and columbarium.
- 11 a.m.: Annual ceremony and event start, including the Pequot Lakes American Legion Post 49 Color Guard and the annual coloring contest awards.
- 11:15 a.m.: Annual Monarch Butterfly Release. Staff and volunteers on site will provide butterflies for simultaneous release on staff signal.
