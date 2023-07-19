Brandon and Jill Andersen crowned Pequot Lakes King and Queen Bean

PEQUOT LAKES — Jill and Brandon Andersen were crowned Queen Bean and King Bean on Wednesday, July 19, for the 2023 Bean Hole Days celebration in South Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.

The Andersens bought Pequot Lakes' Lonesome Cottage in 2003, and have grown the once small retail store into a national producer of high quality furniture made from logs and reclaimed lumber.

While the Andersens have owned the business for 20 years, Lonesome Cottage is celebrating its 25th year.

The king and queen reside over the annual Bean Hole Days event in Pequot Lakes, being among the first to sample the beans that were buried and cooked underground overnight in large cauldrons near the city's Chamber of Commerce building in Trailside Park.

After the king and queen gave their thumbs up, throngs of hungry celebrants consumed the free meal of beans, bread and water.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.