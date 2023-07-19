6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Brandon and Jill Andersen crowned Pequot Lakes King and Queen Bean

Lonesome Cottage owners put their seal of approval on baked beans to be served to the masses

Jill and Brandon Andersen were crowned Queen and King Bean at the July 19, 2023, Pequot Lakes Bean Hole Days celebration in South Trailside Park. They are joined by Nichole Heinen, left, Pequot Lakes Chamber director, and Miss Pequot Lakes royalty.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 4:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Jill and Brandon Andersen were crowned Queen Bean and King Bean on Wednesday, July 19, for the 2023 Bean Hole Days celebration in South Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes.

The Andersens bought Pequot Lakes' Lonesome Cottage in 2003, and have grown the once small retail store into a national producer of high quality furniture made from logs and reclaimed lumber.

IMG_5925.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: King and Queen Bean crowned for Bean Hole Days 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

While the Andersens have owned the business for 20 years, Lonesome Cottage is celebrating its 25th year.

The king and queen reside over the annual Bean Hole Days event in Pequot Lakes, being among the first to sample the beans that were buried and cooked underground overnight in large cauldrons near the city's Chamber of Commerce building in Trailside Park.

After the king and queen gave their thumbs up, throngs of hungry celebrants consumed the free meal of beans, bread and water.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
