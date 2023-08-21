Brainerd ranch to host harvest dinner Aug. 26

BRAINERD — The 13th annual Lakes and Farm Harvest Dinner at Sunup Ranch in Brainerd is Saturday, Aug. 26.

There will be discussions on vital grasslands, sustainable farming, vibrant communities and clean water. The event features guest speaker John Strauser.

The event is as follows:



4 p.m.: Tours, displays and demonstrations.

Tours, displays and demonstrations. 5 p.m.: Social hour, cash bar and presentations.

Social hour, cash bar and presentations. 6 p.m.: "Come and get it" dinner served with locally grown foods. Food will be prepared by Mike Sams, beef pitmaster of Y4Ranch, and Kim Gibbs, of KC's Saloon.

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, brew tasting and wine tasting, and music by Hans Blix and the Weapons Inspectors.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for children 15 and under. Attendees should dress casually for the ranch.

For more information, contact Ron Meyer at 218-543-6246, 218-831-0509 or msmeyer@tds.net.