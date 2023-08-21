Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd ranch to host harvest dinner Aug. 26

Lakes and Farm Harvest Dinner includes tours, displays, demonstrations and food

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — The 13th annual Lakes and Farm Harvest Dinner at Sunup Ranch in Brainerd is Saturday, Aug. 26.

There will be discussions on vital grasslands, sustainable farming, vibrant communities and clean water. The event features guest speaker John Strauser.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The event is as follows:

  • 4 p.m.: Tours, displays and demonstrations.
  • 5 p.m.: Social hour, cash bar and presentations.
  • 6 p.m.: "Come and get it" dinner served with locally grown foods. Food will be prepared by Mike Sams, beef pitmaster of Y4Ranch, and Kim Gibbs, of KC's Saloon.

There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, brew tasting and wine tasting, and music by Hans Blix and the Weapons Inspectors.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for children 15 and under. Attendees should dress casually for the ranch.

For more information, contact Ron Meyer at 218-543-6246, 218-831-0509 or msmeyer@tds.net.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
