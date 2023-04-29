99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K is colorful affair

16th annual races is a color run for the first time

IMG_5399.JPG
Nearly 250 racers take off at the starting line of the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K on Friday evening, April 28, 2023, near the Nisswa American Legion.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

NISSWA — The drizzle stopped and the sun even popped out momentarily Friday, April 28, for the 16th annual Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K in Nisswa.

IMG_5420.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
April 28, 2023 11:17 PM

The race was a color run for the first time, where the 249 participants were doused in colored powders at the start and finish of the event, as well as at a couple of points mid-race.

IMG_5416.JPG
Nolan Jendro, 13, Brainerd, crossed the Run for the Lakes 5K finish line in first place in 18:12 Friday, April 28, 2023, in Nisswa.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Nolan Jendro, 13, Brainerd, crossed the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center first in 18:12. Broc Ackerman, 15, Pequot Lakes, came in second in 20:01.

IMG_5420.JPG
Broc Ackerman, 15, Pequot Lakes, runs through the colored powder near the finish line to take second in the Run for the Lakes 5K on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Nisswa.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Rounding out the top five were John Cowell, 14, Nisswa, in 20:28; Nathan McDonald, 28, Brainerd, in 20:50; and Taiden Meier, 12, Nisswa, in 22:00.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_5458.JPG
A line of Run for the Lakes 5K participants nears the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

For complete results, visit runforthelakes.com.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Echo Journal e-papers April 20-25, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read April 20-26, 2023, Echo Journal headlines
April 29, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa-Pop-Sign-Winter.jpg
Local
Curbside recycling coming to Nisswa by May 1, 2024
April 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
042923-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042923-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: March 9-April 13, 2023, area birth listings
April 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake police officers April 24, 2023 jpg.jpg
Local
Crosslake police chief to retire after 30-year career
April 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Mark Forsberg.jpeg
Local
Former Pequot Lakes police chief truly did serve and protect
April 26, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler