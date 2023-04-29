Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K is colorful affair

NISSWA — The drizzle stopped and the sun even popped out momentarily Friday, April 28, for the 16th annual Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K in Nisswa.

The race was a color run for the first time, where the 249 participants were doused in colored powders at the start and finish of the event, as well as at a couple of points mid-race.

Nolan Jendro, 13, Brainerd, crossed the Run for the Lakes 5K finish line in first place in 18:12 Friday, April 28, 2023, in Nisswa. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Nolan Jendro, 13, Brainerd, crossed the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center first in 18:12. Broc Ackerman, 15, Pequot Lakes, came in second in 20:01.

Broc Ackerman, 15, Pequot Lakes, runs through the colored powder near the finish line to take second in the Run for the Lakes 5K on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Nisswa. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Rounding out the top five were John Cowell, 14, Nisswa, in 20:28; Nathan McDonald, 28, Brainerd, in 20:50; and Taiden Meier, 12, Nisswa, in 22:00.

ADVERTISEMENT

A line of Run for the Lakes 5K participants nears the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center on Friday, April 28, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

For complete results, visit runforthelakes.com.