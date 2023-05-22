99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Brainerd Jaycees hosting T-shirt competition for grades K-12

First 150 people who catch a fish at the Feb. 3, 2024, Ice Fishing Extravaganza get a T-shirt

052223-t-shirt-design-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Committee is hosting a 2024 T-shirt competition.

The Jaycees hand out shirts to the first 150 contestants who catch a fish. For the Feb. 3, 2024, competition, the extravaganza committee would like students to submit their creative designs.

Read more local area news

Participants must be registered students in grades K-12 for the 2023-24 academic year at any school in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison or Todd County.

The contest winner's design will be featured on the 2024 extravaganza T-shirts, which will be seen by 10,000 contestants and be recognized on social media.

The winner will get a free contest ticket and a free T-shirt with the design on it.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Digital submissions and entry forms may be emailed to chair@icefishing.org. Hard copy submission and entry forms may be mailed to Ice Fishing Extravaganza Brainerd Jaycees, P.O. Box 523, Brainerd, MN 56401.

All submissions are due by Wednesday, May 31. All official rules and entry forms can be found at icefishing.org/tshirtdesigncontest.

