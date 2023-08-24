Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club hosts lessons

BRAINERD — In addition to their weekly game played every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Westgate Mall, the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club will host "How-to-Play-Bridge" lessons. The club will also host two duplicate bridge orientation sessions in an effort to introduce area card players to duplicate bridge.

Beginning bridge lessons for those interested in learning this unique card game will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays beginning August 23. These free lessons will be taught by Mary Leland, local resident who has been teaching beginning bridge for several years. The one-hour sessions will cover the basics of how to bid and how to play a hand.

Orientation to duplicate bridge will be hosted by Patrick Spradlin and Bruce Eastman at two sessions, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday August 28. The orientation is intended for those who already play rubber or party bridge but want to learn about duplicate. The sessions will address the differences in mechanics, in scoring, and will include a discussion about strategy.

“There are a lot of people who play party bridge and somehow think duplicate is too hard, or too demanding, or too competitive,” said Spradlin. “We hope to dispel some of the myths and make people more comfortable with duplicate.”

Spradlin said those interested need attend only one of the two sessions.

“It’s a wonderful way to challenge yourself and keep your mind sharp,” Eastman said. “Take your wonderful spouse out to lunch or dinner then come and enjoy the session.”

The lessons and orientation sessions will be held in the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. The club meets in the west end of the mall in a space directly across from Claire’s Jewelry Store.

Participants may register by contacting Mary Leland at maryleland7@gmail.com . Registration to one of the two orientation sessions may be done through Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .