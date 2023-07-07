Book signing slated July 8 in Pine River

PINE RIVER — Jill Houston, of Pine River, will sign copies of her book, “Murdered by Mistake: My Quest for Justice,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Sherwood Florist and Garden Center in downtown Pine River.

The signing will take place on the sidewalk during the Pine River Sesquicentennial Parade.

In 1993, my neighbor, Pearl, was murdered when the intruders went into the wrong house. Author Jill Houston

“Murdered by Mistake: My Quest for Justice,” written by Houston under the pen name of Jeanie Hall, is based on a true crime story in Crow Wing County.

“In 1991, I began to tell my story by putting it on a three-hour tape. I named this story, ‘So Help Me God,’” Houston said in a news release.

“In 1993, my neighbor, Pearl, was murdered when the intruders went into the wrong house. I have spent 25 years trying to inform the authorities that Pearl was murdered by mistake. My story is now complete, and it has taken me 30 years to write,” she said.

On Dec. 22, 1993, a murder took place just after midnight. There was very little investigation done. The case was closed before a key witness could come forward, and when she did, no one believed her.

The book reveals the sequence of events that led up to the murder. The witness has spent 25 years trying to get the authorities to look at this death as a homicide. An inquest was done, and that witness was not believed -- and there is no record of her testimony.

The book is available at Sherwood Florist and Garden Center, Cattale’s in downtown Brainerd and online.