Community

Big names tuning up for Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River

Nationally known bluegrass artists coming to annual festival Aug. 23-27, 2023

2017 Lakes Bluegrass Festival
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park will once again be home to pickers and grinners Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 23-27, with the arrival of the 17th annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival.

Festivities will kick off Wednesday, Aug. 23, with a free public day with performances by country bands Kevin Wright and the Mark Peterson Country Band.

Tickets are required starting Thursday, Aug. 24, with festivities kicking off at 1 p.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. For tickets and information, visit www.lakesbluegrassfestival.com.

The event includes workshops outside of the main band shell featuring band members from the event's performers.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 24

  • 1-4 p.m.: Old time dance with Eric's Dance Band
  • 5 p.m: Shaffers Lost 40
  • 6 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
  • 7 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
  • 8 p.m.: Shaffers Lost 40
  • 9 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
  • 10 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
  • 11 p.m.: Show concludes
Friday, Aug. 25

  • Noon: The Baker Family
  • 1 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
  • 2 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
  • 3 p.m.: The Special Consensus
  • 4 p.m.: Junior Sisk
  • 5 p.m.: Supper Break
  • 6 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
  • 7 p.m.: The Baker Family
  • 8 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
  • 9 p.m.: Junior Sisk
  • 10 p.m.: The Special Consensus
  • 11 p.m.: Show concludes

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • Noon: The Baker Family
  • 1 p.m.: The Special Consensus
  • 2 p.m.: Amanda Cook.
  • 3 p.m.: Junior Sisk
  • 4 p.m.: David Peterson & 1946
  • 5 p.m.: Supper Break
  • 6 p.m.: The Pale Ales
  • 7 p.m.: Amanda Cook
  • 8 p.m.: The Special Consensus
  • 9 p.m.: David Peterson &1946
  • 10 p.m.: Junior Sisk
  • 11 p.m.: Show concludes

Sunday, Aug. 27

  • 10 a.m.: Cottonwood
  • 11 a.m.: Amanda Cook
  • Noon: The Pale Ales
  • 1 p.m.: Cottonwood
  • 2 p.m.: Amanda Cook
  • 3 p.m.: Show concludes

Friday, Aug. 25

  • 1 p.m.: Beginners Jam with Jake and Liz Ashworth
  • 2 p.m.: Fiddle with Trustin Baker of the Baker Family
  • 3 p.m.: Guitar with Clay Hess of the Clay Hess Band
  • 4 p.m.: Vocal Harmony with the Waddington Brothers

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • 1 p.m.: Stories from the road by Junior Sisk Band
  • 2 p.m.: Mandolin with Carina Baker of The Baker Family
  • 3 p.m.: Bass with David Tousley of Pale Ales
  • 4 p.m.: Banjo with Greg Cahill of The Special Consensus
