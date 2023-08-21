Big names tuning up for Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River

PINE RIVER — Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park will once again be home to pickers and grinners Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 23-27, with the arrival of the 17th annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival.

Festivities will kick off Wednesday, Aug. 23, with a free public day with performances by country bands Kevin Wright and the Mark Peterson Country Band.

Tickets are required starting Thursday, Aug. 24, with festivities kicking off at 1 p.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. For tickets and information, visit www.lakesbluegrassfestival.com.

The event includes workshops outside of the main band shell featuring band members from the event's performers.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 24

1-4 p.m.: Old time dance with Eric's Dance Band

Old time dance with Eric's Dance Band 5 p.m: Shaffers Lost 40

Shaffers Lost 40 6 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers

The Waddington Brothers 7 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band

The Clay Hess Band 8 p.m.: Shaffers Lost 40

Shaffers Lost 40 9 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers

The Waddington Brothers 10 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band

The Clay Hess Band 11 p.m.: Show concludes

Friday, Aug. 25

Noon: The Baker Family

The Baker Family 1 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band

The Clay Hess Band 2 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers

The Waddington Brothers 3 p.m.: The Special Consensus

The Special Consensus 4 p.m.: Junior Sisk

Junior Sisk 5 p.m.: Supper Break

Supper Break 6 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band

The Clay Hess Band 7 p.m.: The Baker Family

The Baker Family 8 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers

The Waddington Brothers 9 p.m.: Junior Sisk

Junior Sisk 10 p.m.: The Special Consensus

The Special Consensus 11 p.m.: Show concludes

Saturday, Aug. 26

Noon: The Baker Family

The Baker Family 1 p.m.: The Special Consensus

The Special Consensus 2 p.m.: Amanda Cook.

Amanda Cook. 3 p.m.: Junior Sisk

Junior Sisk 4 p.m.: David Peterson & 1946

David Peterson & 1946 5 p.m.: Supper Break

Supper Break 6 p.m.: The Pale Ales

The Pale Ales 7 p.m.: Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook 8 p.m.: The Special Consensus

The Special Consensus 9 p.m.: David Peterson &1946

David Peterson &1946 10 p.m.: Junior Sisk

Junior Sisk 11 p.m.: Show concludes

Sunday, Aug. 27

10 a.m.: Cottonwood

Cottonwood 11 a.m.: Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook Noon: The Pale Ales

The Pale Ales 1 p.m.: Cottonwood

Cottonwood 2 p.m.: Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook 3 p.m.: Show concludes

Friday, Aug. 25

1 p.m.: Beginners Jam with Jake and Liz Ashworth

Beginners Jam with Jake and Liz Ashworth 2 p.m.: Fiddle with Trustin Baker of the Baker Family

Fiddle with Trustin Baker of the Baker Family 3 p.m.: Guitar with Clay Hess of the Clay Hess Band

Guitar with Clay Hess of the Clay Hess Band 4 p.m.: Vocal Harmony with the Waddington Brothers

Saturday, Aug. 26

