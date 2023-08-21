Big names tuning up for Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River
Nationally known bluegrass artists coming to annual festival Aug. 23-27, 2023
PINE RIVER — Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park will once again be home to pickers and grinners Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 23-27, with the arrival of the 17th annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival.
Festivities will kick off Wednesday, Aug. 23, with a free public day with performances by country bands Kevin Wright and the Mark Peterson Country Band.
Tickets are required starting Thursday, Aug. 24, with festivities kicking off at 1 p.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. For tickets and information, visit www.lakesbluegrassfestival.com.
The event includes workshops outside of the main band shell featuring band members from the event's performers.
The lineup is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 24
- 1-4 p.m.: Old time dance with Eric's Dance Band
- 5 p.m: Shaffers Lost 40
- 6 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
- 7 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
- 8 p.m.: Shaffers Lost 40
- 9 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
- 10 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
- 11 p.m.: Show concludes
Friday, Aug. 25
- Noon: The Baker Family
- 1 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
- 2 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
- 3 p.m.: The Special Consensus
- 4 p.m.: Junior Sisk
- 5 p.m.: Supper Break
- 6 p.m.: The Clay Hess Band
- 7 p.m.: The Baker Family
- 8 p.m.: The Waddington Brothers
- 9 p.m.: Junior Sisk
- 10 p.m.: The Special Consensus
- 11 p.m.: Show concludes
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Noon: The Baker Family
- 1 p.m.: The Special Consensus
- 2 p.m.: Amanda Cook.
- 3 p.m.: Junior Sisk
- 4 p.m.: David Peterson & 1946
- 5 p.m.: Supper Break
- 6 p.m.: The Pale Ales
- 7 p.m.: Amanda Cook
- 8 p.m.: The Special Consensus
- 9 p.m.: David Peterson &1946
- 10 p.m.: Junior Sisk
- 11 p.m.: Show concludes
Sunday, Aug. 27
- 10 a.m.: Cottonwood
- 11 a.m.: Amanda Cook
- Noon: The Pale Ales
- 1 p.m.: Cottonwood
- 2 p.m.: Amanda Cook
- 3 p.m.: Show concludes
Friday, Aug. 25
- 1 p.m.: Beginners Jam with Jake and Liz Ashworth
- 2 p.m.: Fiddle with Trustin Baker of the Baker Family
- 3 p.m.: Guitar with Clay Hess of the Clay Hess Band
- 4 p.m.: Vocal Harmony with the Waddington Brothers
Saturday, Aug. 26
- 1 p.m.: Stories from the road by Junior Sisk Band
- 2 p.m.: Mandolin with Carina Baker of The Baker Family
- 3 p.m.: Bass with David Tousley of Pale Ales
- 4 p.m.: Banjo with Greg Cahill of The Special Consensus
