Big bean festival coming up in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Bean Hole Days are back in Pequot Lakes on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18-19.

This family-friendly festival features huge cast iron kettles of beans that will be buried Tuesday, July 18, to cook overnight and be served at noon Wednesday, July 19, to more than 3,000 hungry visitors in Trailside Park.

Lines form early, but those who purchase a 2023 Bean Hole Days mug can head to the front of the “Fast Pass for Gas” line.

Trailside Park will be filled with craft vendors, games and free beans. Following is a schedule of events in South Trailside Park:

Tuesday, July 18

5:30 p.m.: Burying of the beans. The pit crew will lower the five large cast iron kettles of beans so they can cook overnight and be served to thousands the next day

Wednesday, July 19