Big bean festival coming up in Pequot Lakes
Fast pass bowls and merchandise will be on sale for Bean Hole Days on July 18-19
PEQUOT LAKES — Bean Hole Days are back in Pequot Lakes on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18-19.
This family-friendly festival features huge cast iron kettles of beans that will be buried Tuesday, July 18, to cook overnight and be served at noon Wednesday, July 19, to more than 3,000 hungry visitors in Trailside Park.
Lines form early, but those who purchase a 2023 Bean Hole Days mug can head to the front of the “Fast Pass for Gas” line.
Trailside Park will be filled with craft vendors, games and free beans. Following is a schedule of events in South Trailside Park:
Tuesday, July 18
- 5:30 p.m.: Burying of the beans. The pit crew will lower the five large cast iron kettles of beans so they can cook overnight and be served to thousands the next day
Wednesday, July 19
- 9 a.m.–2 p.m.: Craft fair and food vendors.
- 9 a.m.–4 p.m.: Kids' activities, including Bungee & Trampoline Jump, and Water Wars.
- 11:30 a.m.: Crowning of the King and Queen Bean who will declare the beans ready to eat.
- Noon: Serving of the free baked beans, dinner roll and water.
- Noon-2 p.m.: The Memories of Elvis Tribute Show by Chris Olson. Lawn chairs are recommended.
- 1-2 p.m.: Drive up and pick up to-go beans in the Pequot Lakes Chamber parking lot off East Woodman Street. Pequot Lakes royalty, sponsored by Community Action, will serve containers of beans to go, car side, while supplies last. Participants may enter the parking lot south of the Pequot Lakes Welcome Center to grab beans while they're hot. The cost is to be determined.
