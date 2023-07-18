6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 18

Community

Barbecue and car show to hit Merrifield July 22

Event benefits Merrifield Lions Park

071823-car-show-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

MERRIFIELD — The Merrifield Lions Park-Fest and Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at Merrifield Lions Park on County Road 3, six miles north of Brainerd.

The car show will be held on the baseball field. Registration for $10 will begin at 8:30 a.m. The car show is free to spectators.

Pulled pork, barbecue ribs, hot dog dinners and root beer floats will be for sale throughout the day.

The Merrifield Craft Marketplace will be held at the park that day.

This annual fundraiser is to benefit maintenance and improvements at Merrifield Lions Park. A new playground is needed and $100,000 is being raised to replace the current playground equipment.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
