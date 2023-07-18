Barbecue and car show to hit Merrifield July 22

MERRIFIELD — The Merrifield Lions Park-Fest and Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at Merrifield Lions Park on County Road 3, six miles north of Brainerd.

Read more local area news





The car show will be held on the baseball field. Registration for $10 will begin at 8:30 a.m. The car show is free to spectators.

Pulled pork, barbecue ribs, hot dog dinners and root beer floats will be for sale throughout the day.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The Merrifield Craft Marketplace will be held at the park that day.

This annual fundraiser is to benefit maintenance and improvements at Merrifield Lions Park. A new playground is needed and $100,000 is being raised to replace the current playground equipment.