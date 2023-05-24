Backus Lions to hold fundraiser garage sale June 2-3

BACKUS — The Backus Lions will host their annual garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, indoors at the Church of the Nazarene community center, The Beacon, on Highway 371 in Backus.

The Backus Lions support a variety of projects in the Backus area and the Pine River-Backus School District. Monies raised at various Lions projects throughout the summer and fall are used to support student scholarships and other requests from PR-B School for events that need funding to cover expenses.

Funds are also given to area food shelves, the Backus Fire Department and First Response, and various Lions sponsored programs.

Other fundraisers the Backus Lions hold are the fly-in pancake breakfast, the peach sale and a fall craft and bake sale.

The Godfrey’s store allows the Lions to use their parking lot for their Polish Stand from Memorial Day through Labor Day.