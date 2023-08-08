Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Backus Lions peach sale is Aug. 11

Early lineup is encouraged

BACKUS — The Backus Lions will hold their annual peach sale starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Highway 371 Liquor Locker parking lot in Backus.

People start lining up earlier than that, so early lineup is key to getting a lug of peaches.

These are Colorado peaches.

The money Lions clubs make on this and other various activities is donated back to various causes, both local and national.

