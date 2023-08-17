Backus Cornfest makes a splash
Annual festival is once again a big hit
BACKUS — The annual Backus Cornfest celebration proved a popular place to be Saturday, Aug. 12, with food, games and a big parade for families from all around.
Continuing with 2023's corn feed addition, that feature included barbecue ribs that were a hit in 2022, selling out completely before the event concluded.
Games for the whole family persisted throughout the day. Some simple, interactive group games proved particularly well attended like the water bucket game and minnow races.
Parade grand marshal was Eunice McAllister Koenker, who sat aboard a float with her grandchildren. Koenker turned 95 on Aug. 15. She was once a volunteer involved with organizing Cornfest.
Others in the parade were Miss Pine River and her court. Miss Backus Carlina Rice was joined by Miss Congeniality Reyna Rice, First Princess Hailey Rogers, Second Princess Makenzie Kozelka, Junior Princess Mary Rogers, Little Miss Backus Ashley Kozelka and Little Princess Alexis Kozelka.
The day continued with the annual street dance and concluded with fireworks as always.
Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.
