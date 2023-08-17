Backus Cornfest makes a splash

BACKUS — The annual Backus Cornfest celebration proved a popular place to be Saturday, Aug. 12, with food, games and a big parade for families from all around.

Continuing with 2023's corn feed addition, that feature included barbecue ribs that were a hit in 2022, selling out completely before the event concluded.

Barbecue ribs continued as a popular addition to the annual corn feed at the Backus Cornfest event Aug. 12, 2023, as shown here by River Jestus. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Games for the whole family persisted throughout the day. Some simple, interactive group games proved particularly well attended like the water bucket game and minnow races.

Parade grand marshal was Eunice McAllister Koenker, who sat aboard a float with her grandchildren. Koenker turned 95 on Aug. 15. She was once a volunteer involved with organizing Cornfest.

The Backus Cornfest parade grand marshal Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, was Eunice McAllister Koenker, whose 95th birthday was Aug. 15. She rode the float with her grandchildren. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Others in the parade were Miss Pine River and her court. Miss Backus Carlina Rice was joined by Miss Congeniality Reyna Rice, First Princess Hailey Rogers, Second Princess Makenzie Kozelka, Junior Princess Mary Rogers, Little Miss Backus Ashley Kozelka and Little Princess Alexis Kozelka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Backus Carlina Rice's royal court represented their town during the Cornfest parade Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Included were Miss Congeniality Reyna Rice, First Princess Hailey Rogers, Second Princess Makenzie Kozelka, Junior Princess Mary Rogers, Little Miss Backus Ashley Kozelka and Little Princess Alexis Kozelka. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The day continued with the annual street dance and concluded with fireworks as always.

Attendees at the Aug. 12, 2023, Backus Cornfest were treated to a lively, colorful parade with a pleasant cloud cover providing a break from the otherwise warm sun. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Kids waited for turns to dig in corn for a chance to unearth shiny coins during the money scramble at the Backus Cornfest on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.