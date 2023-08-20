Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Backus church to host free block party

Family fun is open to all at Aug. 26 event

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

BACKUS — Lakeside Baptist Church in Backus will host a free Family Block Party from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event will feature Water Wars, games, inflatables, massage, food, prizes and ice cream.

Read more 'Things To Do'

For more information, call 218-947-4955, email lakesidebaptist@gmail.com or visit lbcBackus.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Echo Journal epaper highlights Aug. 10-15, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from Aug. 10-15, 2023
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
Central Lakes College remains drug and alcohol free
18h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Whitefish Area Property Owners Association to host annual meeting
19h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Nisswa church to hold last outdoor worship of summer
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot all class reunion.jpeg
Local
Pequot Lakes class reunion attracts guest star
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Results from the week of Aug. 7, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Breezy-Point-city-hall-echo.jpg
Local
Breezy Point rezones disc golf course parking lot
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler