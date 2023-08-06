Authors to flock to Hackensack book festival Aug. 12
Authors in categories including fantasy, mysteries, historical fiction, romance and more to be present
HACKENSACK — Over 30 Minnesota authors will share their books and expertise at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Hackensack.
Author Frank Weber will give a presentation at 10:30 a.m. in the UCC sanctuary titled, "Creative Crime Solving with Forensics with Frank Weber."
He will discuss the newest forensics techniques and the craft of applying them effectively to a murder mystery. He will sell and sign his books after the presentation. As an added bonus, he will demonstrate how a lie detector works using a volunteer.
Weber is a forensic psychologist, giving him true knowledge as an author. Weber's award-winning true crime thrillers are all set in Minnesota and based on real crimes. He has written seven books and his 2023 release is “The Haunted House of Hillman (H2OH.)"
The following authors will be in the UCC Friendship Hall unless otherwise noted:
- Laura Ashwood: Romance.
- Lisa Cassman: Self help, poetry, children's books, devotional.
- Jessie Chandler: Mystery.
- Pat Dennis: Humor, young adult, cookbook, adult coloring book.
- William Durbin: Young adult historical fiction.
- ME Fuller: Literary novel, cozy mystery.
- Laura Hansen: Poetry.
- Margo Hansen: Christian fiction, historical fiction.
- Sharon Harris: Minnesota writers anthology.
- Christine Husom: Mystery, thriller, cozy.
- Tim Jollymore: Historical fiction, poetry, novels with Minnesota themes.
- Christine Gallager Kearney: Historical fiction with Minnesota settings.
- Judy Kerr: Mystery, crime fiction, suspense.
- Julie Jo Larson: Travel guide books, historical fiction, memoir.
- Mike Lein: Creative nonfiction based on northwoods life.
- CA Lewis: Fantasy.
- Barbara Mack: Memoir.
- Chris Norbury: Mystery, thriller, middle school fiction.
- Mary Beth Panichi: Science fiction, romance.
- Betty Passick: Historical crime fiction, memoir, anthology.
- Darrell Pedersen: Nonfiction memoir.
- Barbara Saefke: Fiction, romance, mystery.
- Barbara Schlichting: Mystery, historical fiction, picture books.
- Bette Seres: Children's book.
- Ames Sheldon: Historical fiction.
- Candace Simar: Historical fiction with Minnesota settings.
- AJ Sullivan: Children's picture books.
- Kathryn Sullivan: Fantasy, science fiction.
- Jonathan Sweet: Mystery, thriller, nonfiction.
- John Warren: Biography.
- Frank Weber: Crime thrillers.
- Jason Lee Willis: Paranormal thrillers, historical.
- Vincent Wyckoff: Memoir, North Shore mystery series.
- Mark Munger: Historical fiction, in the Community Building.
- Tim Munkeby: Financial literacy, outside on Lake Street.
