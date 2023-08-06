Authors to flock to Hackensack book festival Aug. 12

HACKENSACK — Over 30 Minnesota authors will share their books and expertise at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Hackensack.

Author Frank Weber will give a presentation at 10:30 a.m. in the UCC sanctuary titled, "Creative Crime Solving with Forensics with Frank Weber."

He will discuss the newest forensics techniques and the craft of applying them effectively to a murder mystery. He will sell and sign his books after the presentation. As an added bonus, he will demonstrate how a lie detector works using a volunteer.

Weber is a forensic psychologist, giving him true knowledge as an author. Weber's award-winning true crime thrillers are all set in Minnesota and based on real crimes. He has written seven books and his 2023 release is “The Haunted House of Hillman (H2OH.)"

The following authors will be in the UCC Friendship Hall unless otherwise noted:

