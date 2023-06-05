Author Allen Askens to visit Hackensack

HACKENSACK — Allen Eskens, a former defense attorney and Minnesota bestselling and award-winning author of mystery, thriller and suspense novels, will give a presentation at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hackensack.

Author Allen Askens will be in Hackensack signing and selling books June 8, 2023. Contributed / Allen Askens

After the presentation, Eskens will sign and sell books.

Eskens has written nine books. His first book, “The Life We Bury,” has been published in 16 different languages and is being developed for a feature film.

Detective Max Rupert is featured in Eskens' first four books. His other five books are standalone novels.

All of Eskens' books have character arcs that revolve around a small community with Minnesota settings that will resonate with readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more 'Things To Do'





Eskens is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award, and Anthony Award.

Eskens' presentation is made possible by funding from Sourcewell and is sponsored by the Northwoods Arts Council.

Refreshments will be available.

The event is free but reservations are required. Register at northwoodsartscounil.org