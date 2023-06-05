99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 5

Community

Author Allen Askens to visit Hackensack

Author is a former defense attorney and a bestselling author

allen.jpg
Minnesota author Allen Askens will speak in Hackensack on June 8, 2023.
Contributed / Allen Askens
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

HACKENSACK — Allen Eskens, a former defense attorney and Minnesota bestselling and award-winning author of mystery, thriller and suspense novels, will give a presentation at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hackensack.

the life we bury.jpg
Author Allen Askens will be in Hackensack signing and selling books June 8, 2023.
Contributed / Allen Askens

After the presentation, Eskens will sign and sell books.

Eskens has written nine books. His first book, “The Life We Bury,” has been published in 16 different languages and is being developed for a feature film.

Detective Max Rupert is featured in Eskens' first four books. His other five books are standalone novels.

All of Eskens' books have character arcs that revolve around a small community with Minnesota settings that will resonate with readers.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Eskens is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award, and Anthony Award.

Eskens' presentation is made possible by funding from Sourcewell and is sponsored by the Northwoods Arts Council.

Refreshments will be available.

The event is free but reservations are required. Register at northwoodsartscounil.org

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
