Attorney to speak on estate planning issues in Longville

LONGVILLE — Laura J. Hansen, attorney at law, will do a presentation on estate plan basics and more at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the Salem Lutheran Church fellowship hall in Longville.

A meet and greet with refreshments will be at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Hansen will explain the basics in an estate plan and how they help in case of a health event or death. By the end of the presentation, those in attendance should be more prepared to take the appropriate estate planning steps for themselves and their families.

Titled “You and Your Family’s Future, Are You Prepared?” her presentation will include the difference between a will plan and a trust plan, address probate avoidance, estate tax issues, prevention of unintended consequences and information on estate and trust administration.

Hansen is an attorney with the Breen & Person law firm and works in the Walker office along with scheduled appointments at the Longville office.

Though she has expertise in issues related to estate planning, Hansen also practices in the areas of business law, real estate law and business succession.

She is a graduate of Carleton College and the University of Minnesota Law School. A special interest combines estate planning and business/corporate law. She likes the challenge of advising area businesses on their wide-ranging legal needs.

Hansen enjoys working with clients on all aspects of estate planning and helping them develop a serviceable and satisfactory plan that meets their needs and goals.

Along with professional service to the community, she is an active member of community organizations. These have included service on the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce board, Longville Area Community Foundation board and currently the Cass County Economic Development Corporation board.

Hansen is a graduate of the Blandin Community Leadership Program and the Managers Forum at the Anderson Center for Management and Leadership Development. She is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association.

Hansen’s presentation is sponsored by the Salem Men’s Fellowship Ministry. Salem is located at 1340 County Road 5 in Longville.