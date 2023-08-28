6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl is Labor Day weekend

Map of artist locations from Pine River to Longville will be available

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The 16th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl returns Labor Day weekend.

Five locations along Highway 84 between Pine River and Longville will feature over 100 artists showing and selling their works of art.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

The art crawl features artists who create high-end art, as well as quality, handcrafted items. Quality is the number one priority and only handmade items are accepted for the juried event.

The various art forms include painting, photography, furniture, glass, jewelry, pottery, ceramics, wood carvings, woodwork, handmade soaps and lotions, metal, wire, stone, cement, fiber, paper, leather, homemade canned and baked goods, and upcycled items.

In addition to three student artists taking part this year, Site No. 1 at The Warehouse in Pine River and Site No. 5 in Longville will host the Kids’ Creation Stations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, where children can create and take home an art project.

Each station will have a different project.

Artist directories are available throughout the Brainerd and Walker areas, including the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Longville Chamber of Commerce and many area businesses.

The directory also includes the map of artist locations. The directory and site map may be printed from the website and will be available at all sites the days of the event.

For more information, visit www.artsoff84.com.

There will be art crawl signs along the route to guide motorists to the artist locations. The Arts Off 84 Art Crawl is free and open to the public.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information about the event, email artsoff84@yahoo.com or call 218-682-2916.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
