Arts Off 84 Art Crawl is Labor Day weekend

PINE RIVER — The 16th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl returns Labor Day weekend.

Five locations along Highway 84 between Pine River and Longville will feature over 100 artists showing and selling their works of art.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

The art crawl features artists who create high-end art, as well as quality, handcrafted items. Quality is the number one priority and only handmade items are accepted for the juried event.

The various art forms include painting, photography, furniture, glass, jewelry, pottery, ceramics, wood carvings, woodwork, handmade soaps and lotions, metal, wire, stone, cement, fiber, paper, leather, homemade canned and baked goods, and upcycled items.

In addition to three student artists taking part this year, Site No. 1 at The Warehouse in Pine River and Site No. 5 in Longville will host the Kids’ Creation Stations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, where children can create and take home an art project.

Each station will have a different project.

Artist directories are available throughout the Brainerd and Walker areas, including the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, Longville Chamber of Commerce and many area businesses.

The directory also includes the map of artist locations. The directory and site map may be printed from the website and will be available at all sites the days of the event.

For more information, visit www.artsoff84.com.

There will be art crawl signs along the route to guide motorists to the artist locations. The Arts Off 84 Art Crawl is free and open to the public.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.