Artists to showcase paintings, blown glass and more in Nisswa

Lakes Area Artists event is June 30 and July 1 at Journey Church

Bridges in Prague is the title of this oil on canvas by Kerry Kupferschmidt, of St. Cloud and a member of the Lakes Area Artists.
Contributed / Lakes Area Artists
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

NISSWA — Lakes Area Artists will hold their annual exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, at Journey Church in Nisswa.

Lakes Area Artists is a group of professional artists from the central lakes area and beyond. The group has been together for over 25 years with annual sales in the Nisswa area.

Participating artists include Steven Weagel, Kerry Kupferschmidt, David Barthel, Tracy Miller, Pat Spence, Bill Grange and Tom Kulju.

Hand-blown glass lamps by Steven Weagel - Pequot Lakes.
Contributed / Lakes Area Artists

A diverse range of colorful art will be exhibited including oils, watercolors, acrylics, hand-blown glass, sculpture, photography, pottery and mixed media. Find examples at www.Nisswa.com or https://www.facebook.com/lakesareaartistsmn .

Art varies from large custom paintings and photography to smaller format prints and greeting cards.

Admission is free.

