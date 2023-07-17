Anishinaabe jingle dress culture is topic of Crosslake event

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Historic Log Village will host a Back Porch Program discussing the cultural history of the Native American Anishinaabe jingle dress at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the livery building on the site.

Presenter Adrienne Benjamin came from the Big Island community of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, located near the settlement of Isle.

Her tribe is known as the nonremovable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe due to the fact that they resisted forced removal efforts by local authorities and the federal government to remain on the lands that they still reside on today.

This program will include the stories and historical origins of the jingle dress. A live jingle dance will be performed accompanied by a traditional native drumming enactment.

Benjamin is Anishinaabe and a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Her dresses have been on display as part of the exhibit “ Ziibaaska’ iganagooday: The Jingle Dress at 100 ” at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post.

She has been awarded multiple honors and fellowships since 2016.

The public is invited and donations will be accepted.