6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Anishinaabe jingle dress culture is topic of Crosslake event

Back Porch Program is July 19 at historic Log Village

Jingle dress.jpg
Adrienne Benjamin will present on the Anishinaabe jingle dress on July 19, 2023, in Crosslake.
Contributed / Crosslake Area Historical Society
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Historic Log Village will host a Back Porch Program discussing the cultural history of the Native American Anishinaabe jingle dress at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the livery building on the site.

Presenter Adrienne Benjamin came from the Big Island community of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, located near the settlement of Isle.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Her tribe is known as the nonremovable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe due to the fact that they resisted forced removal efforts by local authorities and the federal government to remain on the lands that they still reside on today.

This program will include the stories and historical origins of the jingle dress. A live jingle dance will be performed accompanied by a traditional native drumming enactment.

Benjamin is Anishinaabe and a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Her dresses have been on display as part of the exhibit “ Ziibaaska’ iganagooday: The Jingle Dress at 100 ” at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been awarded multiple honors and fellowships since 2016.

The public is invited and donations will be accepted.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
0629pl-pine-river-backus-school.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus School Board mulls taking over trap shooting
8h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
071119.PEJ.PequotCouncil.JPG
Local
Highway intersection at Nisswa-Pequot border still a concern
9h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Community
Sylvan Community Outreach Day is July 29
10h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071623-cracker-barrel-1st-4th.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Fresh start
1d ago
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
071523-last-windrow-family-reunions.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Pine River celebration brings back family reunion memories
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
0831_PL-BLOTTER.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 15, 2023
2d ago