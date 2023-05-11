2023 Kids Ad Design Contest - Echo Journal

Thank You, to all these advertisers that participated and helped to make this contest and learning experience possible:

Crosslake Ace Hardware • Crosslake Drug • Crow Wing Power • Dairy Queen - Pequot Lakes • First National Bank North • Gull Lake Glass • Hanneken Insurance • Holiday Inn Express of Baxter • Hirshfield’s of Baxter • Kimber Creek Ford • Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity • Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Restore • Lakes Area Powersports • Lakes Dental Care PLC • Lonesome Cottage Furniture Co. • Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union • MK Auto Body • Pequot Lakes SuperValu • Pine River Family Market • Pine River Insurance • Pine River State Bank • Rafferty’s Pizza - Nisswa • Reed’s Market • Reichert Bus Service • Schaefer’s Foods • Schrupp Excavating LLC • Shannon’s Auto Body • Tremolo • Waste Partners Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank You, to the awesome schools that participated in the 2023 Kids Ad Design:

• Crosslake Community School • Eagle View Elementary School • Nisswa Elementary School • Pequot Lakes Middle School • Pine River-Backus School

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.